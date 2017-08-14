Barcelona Transfer News: Sergi Roberto to Decide on Future Amid Latest Rumours

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto is reportedly set to make a decision about his future at the Camp Nou this week after "reaching the limit of his patience" following the Blaugrana's signing of Paulinho on Monday.

According to Sport, Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Juventus are all ready to pay his €40 million (£36 million) release clause, and the Catalonia-born player is interested in a move to the Premier League.

The signing of Paulinho from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande for €40 million (£36.4 million) has frustrated Roberto, 25, intensely, and it is unlikely Barca manager Ernesto Valverde will persuade him to stay as he "considers him a back-up midfielder and does not see him as a starting full-back," per Sport.

Naturally a central midfielder, Roberto was played in the main at right-back last season under Luis Enrique and impressed, proving himself to be a valuable and versatile player.

He is a graduate of Barca's famed La Masia academy but has yet to be given a long run in the first team in his preferred position to prove he could be a regular starter.

With Paulinho now having been signed up, just as it seemed Roberto might be given his chance in the engine room, it is little surprise he is considering a potential move away from the Camp Nou, per Spanish football writer Rafael Hernandez:

Another player who could leave Barca as a result of Paulinho's signing is 22-year-old defensive midfielder Sergi Samper.

Another La Masia graduate, Sergi has reportedly been told there is no room for him at the club, per Spanish football writer Alexandra Jonson:

The Barcelona-born youngster has only ever made one Premier League appearance for the Blaugrana. He spent 2016-17 on loan at Granada, though, playing 22 Spanish top-flight games, per WhoScored.com.

However, it seems he will have to continue his career elsewhere given reports he is no longer wanted by his boyhood club.