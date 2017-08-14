Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan Dismiss Ivan Perisic Exit Rumours

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has dismissed rumours Ivan Perisic could still be looking for a transfer to Manchester United this summer, telling reporters the Croatia international is fully committed to the Nerazzurri.

Perisic has been linked with the Red Devils throughout the summer, and speculation he could still join the club has persisted, but Spalletti told reporters the winger is now “determined” to stay in Italy, per Sky Sport Italia (via Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News):

"Perisic is determined to stay.

"There was a moment [when he considered moving], but then he spoke like a footballer who is interested in doing the right thing for his professionalism and he drew a conclusion."

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The former Borussia Dortmund man was among Inter's best players last season and has steadily improved during his time in Italy. Something of a late-bloomer, the 28-year-old continues to refine his game with every passing season.

He stands out for his work rate and defensive chops on top of his athleticism, seemingly making him an ideal player for a team coached by Jose Mourinho. The United manager has always emphasised team-based attacking and defending and loves forwards who are willing to track back.

Sportswriter Liam Canning believes he would be an excellent fit for the side:

But while a transfer seemed plausible―and even likely―earlier this summer, Inter have taken a far more resolute stance of late. The Nerazzurri have prepared for the upcoming season with Perisic in their squad, and finding an adequate replacement this late in the window would be tricky.

Backed by wealthy Chinese owners, Inter are determined to return to their former glory after years of setbacks in Serie A. The team had a solid summer, but rivals like AC Milan and Juventus added more high-end talent, while AS Roma and Napoli are also vying for a top-three finish in the Italian league.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

In order to match their ambition, Inter have to keep hold of talents like Perisic—or replace him with high-upside youngsters. A huge transfer fee could likely prompt them to sell, but they won't move their star man unless they get more than fair value.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial showed they're capable wingers in the easy win over West Ham United, but they're not natural fits out wide. Mourinho could opt to stick with the duo and give them a chance to develop further, but if he's determined to make a title push this season, adding a veteran, established winger is a must.

Perisic isn't averse to last-minute transfers―he joined Inter from VfL Wolfsburg shortly before deadline day in 2015, so another late move isn't out of the question.