WWE SummerSlam 2017: Updated Match Card and Predictions for PPV

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2017's midcard may not be getting a glut of attention, but some of its matches will act as a crossroads for rising Superstars' careers.

Big Cass, Rusev and Baron Corbin have potential career-making bouts ahead of them on Sunday's pay-per-view. Will WWE use SummerSlam as a launching point for those men? Or will they fall victim to the bigger names standing across from them?

Those are some of the biggest questions surrounding the latest bouts booked for the summer blockbuster. And fans won't have to wait long for answers. SummerSlam hits the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a matter of days.

Read on as we dive into those contests, looking at momentum, current storylines and WWE booking patterns to get a sense of what's ahead.