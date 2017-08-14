WWE SummerSlam 2017: Updated Match Card and Predictions for PPV

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Updated Match Card and Predictions for PPVAugust 14, 2017
WWE SummerSlam 2017's midcard may not be getting a glut of attention, but some of its matches will act as a crossroads for rising Superstars' careers.
Big Cass, Rusev and Baron Corbin have potential career-making bouts ahead of them on Sunday's pay-per-view. Will WWE use SummerSlam as a launching point for those men? Or will they fall victim to the bigger names standing across from them?
Those are some of the biggest questions surrounding the latest bouts booked for the summer blockbuster. And fans won't have to wait long for answers. SummerSlam hits the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a matter of days.
Read on as we dive into those contests, looking at momentum, current storylines and WWE booking patterns to get a sense of what's ahead.
Updated Match Card
- Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe (Universal Championship)
- Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks or Nia Jax (Raw Women's Championship)
- Neville vs. Akira Tozawa (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Naomi vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (United States Championship)
- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
- Randy Orton vs. Rusev
- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
- The New Day vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Big Show vs. Big Cass
John Cena Ends His SummerSlam Losing Streak
SummerSlam hasn't been kind to The Cenation Leader in recent years. He is in the midst of a six-match losing streak at the PPV, per CageMatch.net.
Cena has faced bigger names than Corbin during that stretch, though. AJ Styles, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar were all higher on the WWE food chain than The Lone Wolf is right now.
Cena may be poised to return to the WWE title scene in the coming months, too. Should WWE have a megamatch lined up for him at WrestleMania 34 against someone like Roman Reigns, it will want Cena to start regaining momentum and reestablishing himself as a major force.
It's hard to imagine him following up a clean loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown in early August with a defeat at Corbin's hands on the SummerSlam stage.
Plus, Corbin has the Money in the Bank contract in his possession. The company may not believe that wins and losses aren't that important for him right now. He can win the WWE title in an instant regardless of his record.
Rusev Begins Surge to Title Scene with Win over Orton
The resurrection of Rusev will begin at SummerSlam.
The Bulgarian Brute has been a low priority since moving to SmackDown this spring. Injuries, poor booking and tearing him away from Lana have left one of the more talented young stars on the roster spinning his wheels.
Taking down Orton at Sunday's PPV will be a key step in reversing that slide. Rusev will get a big win against a future Hall of Famer.
Orton's spot of late has been to help emerging stars take the leap to the top tier. The Viper feuded with Bray Wyatt during his brief stint at WWE champ and then Orton was Jinder Mahal's stepping stone to world-title status. It's Rusev's turn to beat up the Apex Predator en route to storming into the WWE title mix.
Finn Balor Falls
Balor vs. Wyatt has the makings of a lengthy feud that stretches well past SummerSlam.
If that's the case, The Eater of Worlds is likely to get the upper hand in the early going. Wyatt could cheat, using his supernatural powers or welcome the help of some newly recruited cult member. That's been his M.O. for years.
And if Wyatt strikes first, it will clear the path for a narrative where Balor goes on the hunt for revenge.
He'll likely get it at the end of their rivalry months from now. Balor could enlist the help of his demonic alter ego by that point. Cage matches, horror-inspired vignettes and a return to the House of Horrors may be on the horizon.
To set all that up, Wyatt will find a way to get past Balor at SummerSlam, underhanded or otherwise.
The New Day Hangs On
It's a safe bet that The New Day and The Usos put on one of SummerSlam 2017's best matches.
The two teams have leaned on great chemistry to create an engaging, sizzling feud. Their collision at Battleground was the PPV's high point.
As for who will walk out of the Barclays Center with the SmackDown tag titles, The New Day is the runaway favorite.
It would be a strange move to pluck the titles from The New Day already. The trio only just won the belts in July. They haven't had enough opportunities to shine as champs yet. A feud with The Usos, challenges from Breezango and perhaps a series of battles with a reunited team of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are all well worth exploring during The New Day's reign.
The New Day may not reach the historic mark it did as champs with the Raw titles, but it's in SmackDown's best interest to keep the group on top of the tag team division for a sustained period. That begins with a successful title defense at SummerSlam and a glorious celebration on the Tuesday following the PPV.
Big Cass Outlasts Big Show
After jettisoning his old buddy Enzo Amore, Big Cass is primed for the push of his life.
WWE has portrayed him as a dominant titan with universal title hopes since his heel turn. He gobbled up Amore and is now trading shots with The World's Largest Athlete.
As we've seen with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and others in the recent past, a feud with Big Show at this point in his career is a precursor to charging into the title scene.
Big Show winning here makes zero sense. This has to be a showcase for Big Cass, a young, big man WWE is clearly high on. There may be no bigger lock to win in the Barclays Center than Big Cass for that reason.