Diego Costa Reportedly Fined by Chelsea for Missing Pre-Season Training

David Ramos/Getty Images

Chelsea have fined striker Diego Costa for his refusal to show up for pre-season training.

Sky Sports News reported the news on Monday:

The Spain international fell out with his club at the end of last season when news emerged manager Antonio Conte had told him he wasn't part of the club's future plans via text message.

Costa did nothing to hide those messages, setting off the standoff between both parties, per the Mirror's John Cross.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with former club Atletico Madrid and did nothing to hide his interest in moving to the Rojiblancos. As shared by this fan account, he even went to a party dressed in the Atletico shirt:

But the La Liga side is dealing with a transfer ban, making it impossible for Costa to join this summer.

Costa spoke to Adam Crafton of the Daily Mail during the weekend, explaining he hasn't shown up for training because he feels mistreated by the club. He also said he is willing to stay in Brazil, his country of birth, as long as needed:

"I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don't pay me. I'll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I'd go back now and do as they say.

"At the start of summer, they gave me an extra week of holiday. Then a week later they called to see where I was but by then the team was in Asia on tour, so I could go back and not have any contact with the boys."

As things stand, it appears this saga will only end one way―with Costa getting the transfer he desires. When that will happen is anyone's guess, however.