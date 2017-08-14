Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Boost, Philippe Coutinho Rumours

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made a significant step forward in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele.

According to Sport, both parties have agreed on a fee of €100 million (£91 million) up front for the Frenchman, although there are still issues to iron out as to what add-ons are included in the transfer.

"Dortmund want an additional €30 million based on the player's performance and Barca's success (games, goals, titles)," the piece continued. "Barca think this figure is too high and want to reduce it or reduce the up-front fee. Either way, the signing of Dembele is moving ever closer."

It was confirmed by the Bundesliga side on Sunday that they had indefinitely suspended the youngster. According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, the Bundesliga side are furious with the conduct of Dembele.

"It is understood that Dembele has not spoken to any Dortmund officials since attending the club's pre-season photoshoot on Wednesday," continued Aarons.

With Neymar moved on to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee, Dembele is being targeted to help fill a void in the final third. Journalist Colin Millar expressed some doubt as to whether he would be able to do so quite yet:

The two players are different in their style. Neymar is a more natural goalscorer than the Dortmund man, while Dembele's game is centred around creativity; the latter grabbed an impressive 12 assists in the German top flight last season.

Dembele has the potential to go to the top of the game, and operating alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez would surely enrich his goal return. At this point, with tensions high, it appears a deal would suit all parties.

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Lluis Mascaro of Sport, Barcelona also want to get a deal done quickly for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. Along with Dembele, it's noted "the signings may be completed before the start of the league season next weekend."

Coutinho handed in a transfer request to Liverpool on Friday, with the club noting earlier in the day they had no intention of selling the midfielder. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp didn't sound confident about keeping hold of their No. 10:

The Brazilian is a different type of player to Dembele, and he'd likely be used in a midfield role.

Coutinho shone for the Reds in pre-season in a withdrawn position, dictating the tempo of matches and giving the team a penetrative threat in the middle of the park. He can dribble past opponents, thread delicate passes into gaps and shoot from distance.

However, according to Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, Barcelona will find it tough to complete a deal for the Brazilian:

Having lost Neymar and lost ground to rivals Real Madrid over the past year, it's imperative Barcelona improve their squad. Dembele and Coutinho, should they both arrive, are potentially very exciting additions.

Dembele's move appears to have increasing momentum behind it, and he has the class needed to light up the Camp Nou. You sense that if Barcelona are going to get Coutinho as well, they may have to wait a little bit longer.