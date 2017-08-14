Jordan Matthews Chest Injury Diagnosed as Chip Fracture, Listed as Week to Week

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews is considered "week to week" after suffering a chip fracture in his sternum during his first practice with the team.

Matthews, 25, was traded to the Bills last week along with a 2018 third-round pick in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby. He's expected to be their top receiver this season after Buffalo shipped Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round selection.

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Matthews recorded 73 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns in 2016. He's been a relatively consistent fixture within the Eagles offense since being taken in the 2014 second round, emerging as a reliable underneath option who does not stretch the field much.

Accounts from Sunday's practice showed Matthews acclimating himself into the lineup with the first and second team. This injury, while not something that will cause him to miss extended time, is certainly enough for concern for the early part of the season.

Matthews will be missing practice time heading into the second week of the preseason and possibly third, times when teams regularly extend the playing time for their starting offense. The Bills are already working in veteran Anquan Boldin, who signed a one-year contract last week.

It's possible the Bills could go into Week 1 with both of their top receivers being relatively green in their offense, with minimal playing time with quarterback Tyrod Taylor.