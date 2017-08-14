    Philippe Coutinho out of Liverpool Champions League Squad Amid Barcelona Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring a goal during the final match against Leicester City FC at the Premier League Asia Trophy soccer tournament in Hong Kong.
    Kin Cheung/Associated Press

    Liverpool have not included Philippe Coutinho in their matchday squad for their UEFA Champions League qualifying clash with Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

    Sky Sports News confirmed that the Brazilian was set to miss the crucial contest:

    Coutinho sat out the Reds' 3-3 draw with Watford in their opening match of the 2017-18 Premier League season because of a back problem, per BBC Sport.

    As noted by the same source, the 25-year-old's future has been a topic of major discussion; Coutinho submitted a transfer request after Liverpool rejected a £90 million bid from Barcelona for his services.

    Sports journalist Sam McGuire hinted he wasn't completely convinced about the severity of Coutinho's injury:

    Liverpool released a statement on Friday suggesting they would not sell their No. 10. That was before the Brazilian lodged his transfer request. 

    Speaking about the player after the draw with Watford, manager Jurgen Klopp wasn't quite as bullish as he has been earlier in the window as to whether he would be staying.

    "I am responsible for the whole team, all the players, so I need to be focused on the players who are available," he told Sky Sports (h/t BBC Sport). "The players who are not available, I have no influence over it. I have to accept decisions from the owners, that's how it is, and sometimes from the players. At this moment I am just concentrating on my team."

    HULL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp manager / head coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KCOM Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barra
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    For Klopp, the focus on Coutinho and the inevitable distraction it'll cause comes at a far from ideal time.

    The Reds face a testing two-legged tie against Hoffenheim if they're to make it into the group stages of the Champions League. Their opponents were fourth in the Bundesliga last term and didn't lose a game in the league at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

