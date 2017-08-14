Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Keita Balde Diao and Danny Rose

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly intensified their interest in Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao after he was left out of the team's Super Cup clash with Juventus.

As noted by Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, the Senegal international did not react well to being axed, potentially pushing him closer to the exit door at the Stadio Olimpico. Juve are noted as long-term admirers, although Spurs are said to be "paying closer attention" to the situation.

After being axed from the squad for the Super Cup, Keita posted a scathing message on social media. In it he said the decision had "profoundly hurt" him and he did not "know how to evaluate the consequences," per Lewis.

Keita has just one year left on his contract at Lazio, and with no extension on the cards, it appears an exit may be imminent.

Whichever team does end up getting the 22-year-old will have landed a prodigious talent. As noted by WhoScored.com, Keita enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2016-17:

In terms of goalscoring, the forward made major progress, finding an accuracy and composure that had not been prevalent in his game previously. But there's much more to his makeup than finishing.

Keita was a huge outlet for Lazio last season. Whether played through the middle or on either flank, his pace and power unsettled defenders. It's the type of threat Tottenham would benefit from; while Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of quality to call upon, Spurs lack some searing speed in the final third.

Given he's already playing in Italy, a move to Juventus seems the easier option for Keita. Yet at Spurs, he'd get more minutes on the pitch and would be working under a manager in Mauricio Pochettino who has been brilliant for the development of many young players.

Danny Rose Staying Put

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have made it clear to Danny Rose that he will not be moving anywhere in the upcoming transfer window.

"The 27-year-old has been fined by Tottenham after voicing concerns over the club's recruitment and has interest from Chelsea and Manchester United," said Jones. "But the club have no intention of selling this summer."

Here's a reminder of what Rose had to say about Spurs' ambition in a recent interview:

Comments like those aforementioned will always trigger transfer speculation, although it appears as though Tottenham will do what they can to keep the left-back around.

Rose hasn't been in action since January due to injury problems, and as these numbers from WhoScored.com show, Spurs actually fared better in matches in which he didn't feature in 2016-17:

But those who have watched Tottenham in recent years will attest to the importance of the left-back. Rose may have taken time to fully realise his potential, but he's now one of the best in his position in the Premier League, offering a vibrancy and tenacity to the left side of the Tottenham team.

Having lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City already this summer, selling Rose would have been a major gamble on Tottenham's part. Even with Ben Davies thriving in the defender's absence, it would make a lot of sense for Spurs to dig their heels in in the face of any interest.