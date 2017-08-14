Liverpool Transfer News: Jean Michael Seri Interest, Top Victor Mollejo Rumours

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri as an alternative to RB Leipzig's Naby Keita. Elsewhere, the Reds have reportedly made an "important offer" to sign Atletico Madrid starlet Victor Mollejo.

The Guardian's Ed Aarons reported on Monday that interest in Nice anchor Seri has been registered, as well as disclosing how much it would require to purchase the breakout Ligue 1 star:

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been frustrated in his approach for Leipzig talisman Keita this summer, and it's suggested Ivory Coast international Seri is seen as a like-for-like alternative.

The €40 million (£34 million) price tag attached to Seri's name would be well within Liverpool's means, too, after it was reported in July that the club had a €75 million (£64 million) offer for Keita rejected, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce.

Seri moved to Nice from Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira in 2015, and he was a fundamental component in the team that ran to a shock third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Football writer Liam Canning suggested there's value to be had in Seri's capture as well, considering Barcelona are also rumoured to be among his suitors but opted to sign Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho:

Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper AS (h/t the Daily Mirror) reported Liverpool's offer for Mollejo was an "important" one, leaving the impression Klopp is eager to secure the forward's services.

Mollejo made his first-team debut for Los Rojiblancos in a friendly fixture against Leganes on Saturday and is described in the report as "the brightest talent in the Atleti academy." Madrid-based daily Marca illustrated that as the 16-year-old recorded a piece of club history in making his first-team bow:

The youngster's jersey number, 35, is also seen as significant considering that was the number worn by Atletico striker Fernando Torres when he made his Atletico debut in 2001. He joined the Merseysiders in 2007, enjoying four goal-laden years with Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid are suspended from registering any new players until January 2018, however, meaning they may not be keen on the idea of losing players before they are able to play replacements.