Cristiano Ronaldo Banned 5 Matches After Shoving Official Following Red Card

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five matches after his red card and subsequent conduct against Barcelona in the Super Cup.

News of the suspension for the 32-year-old came via BBC Sport on Monday.

The legendary forward was given his marching orders at the Camp Nou just after scoring his team's second goal in a 3-1 win in the first leg. He was cautioned for his celebration and then moments later given a second yellow for diving in the penalty area.

Ronaldo then pushed match official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea as he was shown the red card.

As noted by Goal, there was potential for Ronaldo to miss as many as 12 games as a result of his actions; the referee included the incident in his match report, noting "once the red card was shown, the player pushed me slightly in a sign of disagreement."

While the Portugal man is still Madrid's game changer in the final third, journalist Keith Costigan suggested Los Blancos may still be the best side in Europe even without the striker:

Although Ronaldo would have been delighted to have continued his exceptional record at the Camp Nou and help his side to a big win, the red card means his campaign has started on a disappointing note.

For Madrid, he'll be a critical player again during this season. Ronaldo fired the team to the La Liga title in 2016-17, as well as their third UEFA Champions League title in four seasons.