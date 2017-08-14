    Cristiano Ronaldo Banned 5 Matches After Shoving Official Following Red Card

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 13: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid reacts after a red card during the Supercopa de Espana Supercopa Final 1st Leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on August 13, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five matches after his red card and subsequent conduct against Barcelona in the Super Cup.

    News of the suspension for the 32-year-old came via BBC Sport on Monday.

    The legendary forward was given his marching orders at the Camp Nou just after scoring his team's second goal in a 3-1 win in the first leg. He was cautioned for his celebration and then moments later given a second yellow for diving in the penalty area.

    Ronaldo had a mixed evening at the Camp Nou.
    Ronaldo had a mixed evening at the Camp Nou.Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    Ronaldo then pushed match official Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea as he was shown the red card.

    As noted by Goal, there was potential for Ronaldo to miss as many as 12 games as a result of his actions; the referee included the incident in his match report, noting "once the red card was shown, the player pushed me slightly in a sign of disagreement."

    While the Portugal man is still Madrid's game changer in the final third, journalist Keith Costigan suggested Los Blancos may still be the best side in Europe even without the striker:

    Although Ronaldo would have been delighted to have continued his exceptional record at the Camp Nou and help his side to a big win, the red card means his campaign has started on a disappointing note.

    For Madrid, he'll be a critical player again during this season. Ronaldo fired the team to the La Liga title in 2016-17, as well as their third UEFA Champions League title in four seasons.  

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Fine AWOL Diego Costa

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Carvalho Close to £30M West Ham Deal

      talkSPORT
      via talkSPORT
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Scouting Spurs Target Sanchez

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Liverpool Move for Arsenal & Barca Target Seri

      Ed Aarons
      via the Guardian