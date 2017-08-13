Andrew Luck 'Could' Start Colts' Season Opener vs. Rams, Says Jim Irsay

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes quarterback Andrew Luck may be ready for his team's 2017 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10.

"I can't say that Luck will be ready for the Rams game, but he will be ready for the start of the season," he said Sunday, per Tricia Whitaker of CBS 4 Indianapolis. "He is throwing."

Whitaker added more context to Irsay's comments:

Luck started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after offseason shoulder surgery.

Irsay's comments come after general manager Chris Ballard said "we're exactly where I thought we'd be at this time" when discussing Luck's throwing program in July, per George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin.

Luck played all 16 games in each of his first three NFL seasons after the Colts selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, surpassing 4,000 passing yards twice in that span. However, injuries limited the three-time Pro Bowler to just seven contests in 2015 before he bounced back with 15 games, 4,240 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes last year.

While Luck has dealt with injuries, the Colts missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons after a stretch of 12 postseason appearances in 13 years.

They will return home for two games against the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, after the road opener against the Rams.