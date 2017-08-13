Neymar Scores on PSG Debut vs. Guingamp

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/Getty Images

Neymar made a dream start to his Paris Saint-Germain career on Sunday after scoring in the debut for his new club during their Ligue 1 meeting against Guingamp.

The club's official Twitter account celebrated their £200 million signing's first major contribution in setting up Edinson Cavani for PSG's second goal, but the Brazilian then recorded his maiden strike to make it 3-0 for his new side:

PSG beat Amiens 2-0 in their Ligue 1 season opener at the Parc des Princes last Saturday, but they looked far more convincing in attack on Sunday with Neymar as a part of their starting lineup.

Neymar's late strike proved to be the final addition to the scoreline as PSG maintained a 100 per cent record in Ligue 1 this season, having yet to concede a goal after 180 minutes of game time.

His needle-threading pass for Cavani's goal in particular stood as testament to the kind of quality PSG have brought to the Parc des Princes, as he pulled off an unselfish and classy motion forward to help settle the nerves.

One gets the impression Neymar will be doing much of that for the capital club this season, easing the load on his team-mates who would otherwise feel some pressure to take on the star role.

Stretching back even further than Ronaldinho's stint at the club between 2001 and 2003, PSG have also retained a strong connection with Brazilian players, which Squawka noted has survived until this day:

Manager Unai Emery will be pleased to see world football's most expensive player contributing in attack by both creating and finishing goals, with Sunday's display encapsulating exactly what he brought to former club Barcelona.

PSG won't be banking on this performance as a sign of what's to come in every match for Neymar, however, considering Guingamp conceded the second-most goals of any team in Ligue 1's top 13 last season (53).

For now, though, Neymar already appears to be on his way to somewhat justifying a price tag any player would struggle to match.