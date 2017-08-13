Mitchell Trubisky Compared to Tim Tebow by John Fox After Preseason Debut

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox had an interesting comparison when describing Mitchell Trubisky's preseason debut in the team's 24-17 defeat to the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

"First time we threw Tim Tebow out in Denver was pretty similar," Fox said of the hype growing around the No. 2 overall pick, according to Bears sideline reporter Zach Zaidman.

Trubisky went 18-of-25 for 166 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He led the Bears offense to the Broncos 22-yard line on the final drive of the game, but Chicago was unable to score the game-tying touchdown.

Space is already getting limited on the Trubisky bandwagon:

Had Fox compared Trubisky to Tebow from a perspective of his performance or technique, he'd arguably be damning the rookie quarterback with faint praise.

Fox, however, had a front-row seat when "Tebowmania" swept the NFL in 2011. After his second year, Tebow was already among the most popular athletes in the United States.

Trubisky's popularity hasn't hit Tebow-like levels on a nationwide basis, but that could change if he makes an immediate impact for the Bears in 2017 and the team contends for the postseason.

Four months ago, Trubisky was getting booed at a Chicago Bulls game after the Bears selected him in the NFL draft. Now, he's the toast of the Windy City—at least for the time being.