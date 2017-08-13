Manchester United Transfer News: Top Rumours After Opening Win vs. West Ham

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Fresh off their 4-0 win over West Ham United on the opening matchday of the 2017-18 Premier League season, transfer rumours involving Manchester United have quieted down, with star youngster Federico Chiesa the latest linked with the Red Devils.

The one-sided win over the Hammers indicated the squad is ready for the new campaign, but it's never a bad idea to add young talent. According to a number of Italian outlets, including Tuttomercatoweb and Il Mattino (via Football Italia), United are on a list of clubs that have enquired about the 19-year-old.

Other clubs mentioned include Napoli, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. Tuttosport (via Football Italia) previously reported on the Partenopei and their interest in Chiesa:

Chiesa, the son of Serie A legend Enrico Chiesa, made his debut for La Viola last season and quickly became one of the breakout stars of the campaign. By the end of the season, the winger had established himself as a regular for Fiorentina despite his young age.

The teenager stands out for his raw pace and technical ability and formed a formidable partnership with Federico Bernardeschi, who moved to rivals Juventus during the summer. With Bernardeschi gone, Chiesa is expected to take on a bigger role in the upcoming season.

United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been looking at Serie A to add a winger, with numerous reports linking the club with Inter's Ivan Perisic. According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, that move could still happen despite the Nerazzurri insisting the Croatian is not for sale.

As reported by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho has already acknowledged Inter have done a fine job blocking a move:

Chiesa could be a high-upside alternative even if he's far less ready to make an impact on the Premier League level. The solid performances of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial against West Ham should buy the young duo some credit with Mourinho―perhaps the Red Devils don't need an instant upgrade that badly.

With the right tutoring, Chiesa has the potential to be a special player. He certainly has the bloodlines as his father won European silverware with Parma and Sampdoria and was noted for his high scoring output.

Fiorentina's asking price could be an issue, however. After the sale of Bernardeschi―to Juventus, of all clubs―La Viola aren't short on cash, and the team won't be interested in selling yet another talented youngster.

United have the kind of financial firepower to tempt just about any club into a sale, however. If Mourinho really wants his man, he could convince the board to make the kind of offer La Viola can't say no to.