Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fresh Alexis Sanchez Rumours, Max Meyer Latest

Bayern Munich's reported interest in Alexis Sanchez could be in danger amid reports the Arsenal forward is in Paris with his lawyer and representative. Elsewhere, Die Roten may face competition from Liverpool in their pursuit of Max Meyer.

The Daily Star's Alex Wood sourced tweets from French journalist Nicolas Hortus, who said that Sanchez was "in a large Parisian hotel with his agent and his lawyer" on Saturday.

Hortus did back his tweet up by declaring the Chilean's mere presence didn't mean any contact with French giants Paris Saint-Germain was a given, although that's the inevitable connection many will make.

PSG and Bayern have been two of the front-runners linked with a move for contract rebel Sanchez, who reportedly confirmed his trip to the French capital in a tweet (since deleted), shown by The Sun's Dream Team:

It's no secret Sanchez's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires next summer, and Bayern may still be in the running to seal a potential cut-price deal for a player who might otherwise be outside their means.

According to James Benge of the London Evening Standard, however, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger did not see Sanchez's Paris trip—taken on one of the player's days off—as any cause for concern:

Sanchez missed Arsenal's 4-3 win over Leicester City on Friday due to an abdominal injury, per the Evening Standard's James Olley, and the club might well be concerned his recovery has not been spent closer to home.

Meanwhile, Bayern could see their chances of landing Schalke star Meyer dented if Barcelona sign Philippe Coutinho. Steve Bates of the Mirror reported Meyer is a target for Liverpool if they lose Coutinho, who has been subject to a very public approach from Barca.



The 21-year-old has less than a year remaining on his contract at the Veltins-Arena, and commentator Kevin Hatchard suggested earlier this summer that he doesn't look likely to extend his stay:

Speaking to German newspaper Bild (h/t Alex Young of the Evening Standard), Meyer, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, suggested he might yet extend his stay in Germany:

"Let's see what happens.

"I declined the [contract] offer because I was not satisfied with my personal situation. I just saw no chance to develop. It would have been the wrong step, however, because the overall situation has changed.

"I am completely open on my future. Let's see what happens. It is not the case that I will definitely go. I never said I would change clubs - let alone this summer - I just did not renew the contract."

Bates wrote that Liverpool's primary target to replace Coutinho is Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, although Meyer would be far more affordable given the Italian would be expected to cost in the region of £60 million.

Unlike his prospects at Schalke, Meyer could be more open to extending his Bundesliga stay with champions Bayern, with the No. 10 set to become a free agent next year should he fail to move this summer.