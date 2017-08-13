Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Keita Balde Diao and Emre Can

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly face serious competition to land Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao this summer.

According to The Independent and the Daily Mirror (h/t Football Italia), Tottenham Hotspur are considering an offer for the Senegal international. West Ham United and AS Monaco are also said to be interested in Diao.

As Football Italia noted, the player has been left out of the squad for Sunday's Supercoppa Italiana match against Juventus. He said via social media he was "profoundly hurt" as a result, adding "I don't know how to evaluate the consequences."

It appears all is not well between the 22-year-old and his club, and it'd be a shock to see him stick around at the Stadio Olimpico for another year. Diao only has one season left to run on his contract too.

According to the initial report, the player has advised Juventus he is keen to join the club, turning down offers from Inter Milan and AC Milan. Per OptaPaolo, despite his age, he posted some extremely impressive numbers in Italy last season:

Diao enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2016-17. There's never been any denying his natural talent, although he has made poor decisions far too often. Last season was different, as he became a critical outlet and goalscorer for Simone Inzaghi's side.

At Juventus, he would find it tough to get regular minutes ahead of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, though he'd bring a different attacking dimension to Massimiliano Allegri's side.

It would be a shame if the impressive development he has made in 2017 was wasted because of a lack of minutes.

Emre Can Staying at Liverpool

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, Liverpool have informed midfielder Emre Can he will not be sold this summer despite interest from Juventus.

As Mullock reported, the Bianconeri are trailing Can, who has under a year left to run on his contract at Anfield. Juve are reportedly ready to offer the Reds £23 million for his services.

"But the Reds would prefer to lose Can for nothing next summer rather than cash in now on a player who is a key performer for Jurgen Klopp," Mullock noted. "He has made it clear that selling top players two weeks before the transfer window closes will leave his plans in tatters."

Having sold Mario Lemina to Southampton, the Italian champions could benefit from adding another body in midfield. Writer Adam Digby suggested Can would be a smart addition for Juventus:

Allegri isn't short of class in the middle of the park, as Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira are all excellent players. Even so, Can, with his power and purposeful running, would give Juve a different edge in midfield.

With Adam Lallana injured and doubts over the future of Philippe Coutinho after he handed in a transfer request, per BBC Sport, letting Can go would leave the Merseyside club seriously short in the engine room.