Juventus Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Latest, Kevin Strootman on Rumours

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has insisted he would be happy to stay at the club "forever," as long as he is wanted.

The striker signed a new deal in April and was handed the club's iconic No. 10 jersey ahead of the upcoming Serie A campaign. Speaking after he netted twice in his team's 3-2 loss to Lazio in the Italian Super Cup, Dybala spoke of his desire to be a long-term success with Juve.

"I'm very happy at Juventus," he told Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia). "I extended my contract three months ago, the club asked me to take their No. 10 jersey, I thought about it for two days and said, 'why not?' I want to grow here. If the President wants me to, I'll stay here forever."

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

As noted by Football Italia, there has been speculation that Dybala may be on the move as of late, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both linked to the Argentina forward.

Although Juve lost the final to Lazio, Dybala offered a reminder of his quality on the cusp of the new league season, as he fired in a stunning free-kick. As noted by Squawka Football, his left foot is lethal:

After agreeing fresh terms with the Turin giants, the Juventus supporters will hope to see Dybala go up a level this season.

There's no denying his natural talent. Dybala is a brilliant technician, quick and intelligent in the way he links play high up the pitch. But last season inconsistency blighted his game at times; if he finds some more regularity in his play, he can move up to a world-class standard.

Following some serious speculation surrounding his future and the signing of a new contract, it appears beyond doubt that he will be looking to make that next step at the Juventus Stadium.

Kevin Strootman Rules Out Juventus Move

fotopress/Getty Images

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has dismissed speculation that he may be on his way to Juventus this summer.

"Juventus? I haven't talked to anyone," he said after Roma's 4-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday, per Football Italia. "If you write something, I don't always have to answer it. I'm only thinking about Roma, I'm always on the pitch, training with my teammates, and I don't have to answer everything."

As noted in the piece, speculation emerged last week suggesting Juve were considering a possible move for Strootman in an attempt to bolster their midfield options.

The Dutch international enjoyed a brilliant 2016-17, bouncing back superbly from a succession of injury problems. Per OptaPaolo, he was so important to the Giallorossi:

Having sold Mario Lemina to Southampton Juve do lack a little bit of depth in the middle of the park. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has quality in the form of Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira, but the addition of Strootman would make for an excellent quartet of options.

According to the player, there is no interest in his services from the champions. And given the effort Roma put in to help Strootman get back to full fitness, it'd be a surprise to see him leave the Stadio Olimpico for one of the team's title rivals.