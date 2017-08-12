Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Could Face Further Discipline for July Bar Incident

David Richard/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly could face additional NFL discipline stemming from his alleged involvement in a bar fight on July 16.

Citing a source, the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George reported Elliott "was involved in a bar altercation in Dallas" that resulted in a DJ suffering a broken nose after he was punched in the face.

"Dallas police closed their investigation into the incident, however, two days later because the alleged victim wasn't cooperating in the case," George wrote. "The NFL, however, could investigate the matter on its own and pursue further action against Elliott—despite the running back having never been arrested or charged in the incident—if enough evidence is collected and Elliott is found to be responsible for the punch."

On Friday, the NFL suspended Elliott for the first six games of the season without pay for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The decision came after the NFL investigated a series of alleged domestic violence involving Elliott.

Elliott has since vowed to appeal the suspension.

In a statement released late Friday night, Elliott said he was "surprised and disappointed" with the NFL's ruling and that he "strongly" disagrees with the investigation's findings.

"The NFL's findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it 'cherry picks' so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence," Elliott's representatives wrote in a statement provided to NFL.com.

"During the upcoming weeks and through the appeal, a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light."

If Elliott's suspension is not reduced upon appeal, he will be eligible to return to the field in Week 8 when the Cowboys travel to FedEx Field for a meeting with Washington.