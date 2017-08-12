Brock Osweiler, DeShone Kizer Split 1st-Team Practice Reps, Cody Kessler Demoted

David Richard/Associated Press

DeShone Kizer didn't waste time making a positive impression in the 2017 NFL preseason, and Cleveland Browns coaches took notice of the rookie quarterback.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Kizer and Brock Osweiler split first-team reps Saturday at practice, while Cody Kessler was demoted to the second team.

Browns coach Hue Jackson confirmed the QB rotation is still in "training camp mode," and it's still too early to declare a starter, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

The move comes two days after Kizer put on a strong performance against the New Orleans Saints in a 20-14 exhibition triumph at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Playing the entire second half with the Browns' third-team offense, Kizer completed 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown, which came with 1:58 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Notre Dame product linked up with Jordan Payton 45 yards down the left sideline.

Since then, head coach Hue Jackson has tried to pump the breaks on speculation that Kizer could soon be the starter.

"I think it's way too early to talk about that," Jackson said, per ESPN.com's Tony Grossi. "Let's see it for what it was: The guy made some plays at the end to give us a chance to win, but there's still things he needs to do better."

Kizer will get another chance to prove himself Aug. 21, when the Browns welcome the New York Giants to Cleveland for a nationally televised showdown on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.