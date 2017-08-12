Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Bruno Amorim

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay no more than £90 million to prise Gareth Bale away from Real Madrid this summer.

According to Diario Gol's Fernando Rodrigo (h/t Colin Harvey of the Daily Star), the Red Devils "will not offer more than €100 million (£90 million)" for the Welshman and their offers thus far have been "laughable."

Per Harvey, Bale recently discussed his future in the Spanish capital:

"I'm just concentrating on my football. I'm not listening to anything. I don't read anything.

"Obviously I get told bits and bobs but I'm just enjoying being here, playing as much as I can and winning trophies.

"I haven't had any of those conversations [with Real Madrid]. I'm trying to get my fitness up pretty much after not playing fully for eight or nine months."

While it was hardly a "come-and-get-me plea," as Harvey noted, football writer Tom McDermott believes Bale left the door open for a potential move:

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and was restricted to just 31 appearances in all competitions in the 2015-16 campaign and 27 last year.

SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete believes the time is right for Los Blancos to part with him, though he doubts they will:

Despite his recent troubles in Madrid, he remains a world-class talent, and it's likely he'd only be allowed to leave if a replacement of similar quality was already lined up. Much could therefore depend on any further activity in the transfer market from Real this summer.

Football writer Liam Canning would welcome Bale to Old Trafford, even with his fitness issues:

The former Tottenham Hotspur man would make for a superb capture by the Red Devils, the kind who could elevate them to Premier League title contenders.

He'd be a costly signing, though, and £90 million may not even be enough in today's market.

Meanwhile, Oliveirense sporting director Antonio Jose Leite has told Portuguese outlet Noticias ao Minuto (h/t The Sun's Jake Lambourne) that 19-year-old striker Bruno Amorim is on the verge of joining United:

"He had been promoted to the main squad, but the scouting (Manchester United) was already aware and decided to take him there to experience.

"At this time the business is 90 per cent done and he can have an excellent contract.

"The contract will shortly be announced."

Amorim helped his side achieve promotion to the second tier of Portuguese football last season.

While United could do with further attacking additions for their senior side, Lambourne noted Amorim is due to join the Red Devils' academy prospects.