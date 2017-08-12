    Enes Kanter Responds to Charlottesville Protesters with Twitter Post

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Thunder won 103-97. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter commented Saturday on the protests currently occurring in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    Kanter tweeted the following in reference to the situation:

    According to CNN.com, white nationalists are marching in Charlottesville to protest the city's efforts to remove itself from its Confederate past.

    The demonstration has erupted into violence, prompting a state of emergency to be declared in Charlottesville.

    Kanter's tweet referenced protesters carrying torches as they marched Friday night on the University of Virginia's campus.

    Kanter is a Turkish national who has publicly embraced the United States in recent months.

    In May, Kanter was held at a Romanian airport and said his passport was canceled due to his views on Turkish politics.

    Per ESPN.com, Kanter is an "outspoken critic" of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Kanter announced his intention to become a U.S. citizen in the aftermath of the airport situation.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaVar Accepts Ice Cube's BIG3 Challenge

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Apologizes for India Comments

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How a Kyrie-for-Bledsoe Trade Gets Done

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Blazers a 'Dark Horse' to Land Melo

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report