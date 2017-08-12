Enes Kanter Responds to Charlottesville Protesters with Twitter Post

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter commented Saturday on the protests currently occurring in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kanter tweeted the following in reference to the situation:

According to CNN.com, white nationalists are marching in Charlottesville to protest the city's efforts to remove itself from its Confederate past.

The demonstration has erupted into violence, prompting a state of emergency to be declared in Charlottesville.

Kanter's tweet referenced protesters carrying torches as they marched Friday night on the University of Virginia's campus.

Kanter is a Turkish national who has publicly embraced the United States in recent months.

In May, Kanter was held at a Romanian airport and said his passport was canceled due to his views on Turkish politics.

Per ESPN.com, Kanter is an "outspoken critic" of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kanter announced his intention to become a U.S. citizen in the aftermath of the airport situation.