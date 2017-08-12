Juventus Transfer News: Barcelona Drop Paulo Dybala Interest Amid Rumours

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly dropped their interest in Juventus star Paulo Dybala because the Argentina international would be “incompatible” playing next to compatriot Lionel Messi.

That's according to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Italia), one of the driving forces behind the speculation linking the former Palermo man with a move to La Liga.

According to the report, Dybala was previously seen as a possible replacement for Neymar, even though La Joya has played in a central role for the bulk of his career. The 23-year-old operates in similar areas to Messi and is not a natural fit on the left wing.

Juventus have dismissed reports he could be leaving the club this summer, and Bleacher Report's Adam Digby thinks it is vital he stays:

Dybala became the face of the club once Paul Pogba left for Manchester United last summer and enjoyed another fine campaign in 2016-17. He moved into a midfield role, which negatively impacted his numbers, but his creativity and playmaking ability led to plenty of scoring opportunities for others.

La Joya still found the net himself as well, evidenced by his two-goal performance against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, arguably his best outing of the season.

Rumours Barcelona and others could try for his signature surfaced throughout the summer, but when Dybala accepted Juventus' iconic No. 10 shirt, a transfer seemed next to impossible. As shared by Squawka News, some legendary players have worn the shirt before:

The last man to take the No. 10 was Pogba, and he ended up leaving just a single season afterwards. There are no guarantees things will be different for Dybala, but a move this summer is highly unlikely.

If he were to join the Blaugrana, it would likely be as a replacement for Messi once the latter starts to regress. It's difficult to see how Dybala would fit into the starting XI with Messi and Luis Suarez alongside him, although he does have the attributes to convert to a winger.

Other clubs will undoubtedly try their luck with La Joya if he becomes available as well, but it's an issue Juventus likely won't have to worry about for the foreseeable future.