    EPL Table: Opening Result, Score and 2017 Premier League Standings

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (2nd L) has an unsuccessful shot as Leicester City's English defender Harry Maguire (L), Leicester City's Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Leicester City's English-born Jamaican defender Wes Morgan (R) look on during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Arsenal and Leicester City served up a wild curtain-raiser for the 2017-18 Premier League season, with the Gunners taking the opener 4-3 at home.

    Alexandre Lacazette and Shinji Okazaki bagged the first two goals of the season after just a few minutes, and Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck added to the scoreline before the end of the first half.

    Vardy doubled his tally after the break, but Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud scored just two minutes apart to complete an unlikely comeback.

    For a look at the full Premier League standings, click here.

          

    Recap

    The Premier League season started in incredible fashion, with two goals in a matter of minutes after the opening whistle.

    The first came from Arsenal's summer signing Lacazette, courtesy of an excellent header. BBC's Dan Walker noted he didn't make the best fantasy decisions:

    But the Foxes hit back almost immediately through Okazaki, who nodded home after the Gunners failed to deal with a short corner.

    Former England international Gary Lineker loved the fast action:

    The hosts settled into a rhythm after the fast start, showing plenty of good passing movements and mustering several chances. Sead Kolasinac kept busy, and Lacazette also featured heavily.

    Their impressive attack was offset by some shaky defending, however, and when Marc Albrighton was given acres of space to find Vardy in the centre of the box, the two men marking the striker couldn't prevent a second goal.

    Bleacher Report's Sean Swaby weighed in on the matter:

    To cap off a busy first half of the season, Welbeck tied things up after 45 minutes, scoring from close range.

    ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik summed things up:

    More dreadful defending followed in the second half, and Vardy restored the lead after he was left wide open on a corner, with Petr Cech in no-man's land.

    HLN's Kristof Terreur had some advice for manager Arsene Wenger:

    The Gunners pushed for an equaliser and found it through Ramsey with less than 10 minutes to play, and within two minutes, the hosts were back in front.

    It was Giroud who sent the Emirates Stadium into a delirium, to the delight of Walker:

    Defending champions Chelsea will start their campaign against Burnley on Saturday, while Liverpool and Manchester City will also be in action.

    Related

      Arsenal logo
      Arsenal

      Is Giroud the Prem's Best Super Sub?

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lacazette Claims Goal in Crazy Arsenal Initiation

      Barney Ronay
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Coutinho 'Lost the Trust' of Jurgen Klopp

      Dominic King for the Daily Mail
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Wenger Gave Giroud Chance to Leave Arsenal

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report