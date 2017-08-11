EPL Table: Opening Result, Score and 2017 Premier League Standings

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal and Leicester City served up a wild curtain-raiser for the 2017-18 Premier League season, with the Gunners taking the opener 4-3 at home.

Alexandre Lacazette and Shinji Okazaki bagged the first two goals of the season after just a few minutes, and Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck added to the scoreline before the end of the first half.

Vardy doubled his tally after the break, but Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud scored just two minutes apart to complete an unlikely comeback.

For a look at the full Premier League standings, click here.

Recap

The Premier League season started in incredible fashion, with two goals in a matter of minutes after the opening whistle.

The first came from Arsenal's summer signing Lacazette, courtesy of an excellent header. BBC's Dan Walker noted he didn't make the best fantasy decisions:

But the Foxes hit back almost immediately through Okazaki, who nodded home after the Gunners failed to deal with a short corner.

Former England international Gary Lineker loved the fast action:

The hosts settled into a rhythm after the fast start, showing plenty of good passing movements and mustering several chances. Sead Kolasinac kept busy, and Lacazette also featured heavily.

Their impressive attack was offset by some shaky defending, however, and when Marc Albrighton was given acres of space to find Vardy in the centre of the box, the two men marking the striker couldn't prevent a second goal.

Bleacher Report's Sean Swaby weighed in on the matter:

To cap off a busy first half of the season, Welbeck tied things up after 45 minutes, scoring from close range.

ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik summed things up:

More dreadful defending followed in the second half, and Vardy restored the lead after he was left wide open on a corner, with Petr Cech in no-man's land.

HLN's Kristof Terreur had some advice for manager Arsene Wenger:

The Gunners pushed for an equaliser and found it through Ramsey with less than 10 minutes to play, and within two minutes, the hosts were back in front.

It was Giroud who sent the Emirates Stadium into a delirium, to the delight of Walker:

Defending champions Chelsea will start their campaign against Burnley on Saturday, while Liverpool and Manchester City will also be in action.