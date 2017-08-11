    Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Cavaliers PG Reportedly Prefers Move to Clippers

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) waits for the Washington Wizards to bring the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
    Phil Long/Associated Press

    With Kyrie Irving still seeking a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the All-Star point guard reportedly has the Los Angeles Clippers high on his list of possible destinations. 

    Peter Vecsey of Patreon.com reported Irving would prefer a trade to the Clippers, via HoopsHype's Bryan Kalbrosky

    "He loves L.A. and he's been working out there a lot this summer. Do they have the assets they get him? I don't see how. But they also have Jerry West and he's been able to figure out before … the Lakers didn't have the assets to get Shaq and he wheeled and dealed and figured out and they got him … he was able to get Kobe for Divac in the draft."

    The Clippers have already made one notable deal this offseason, sending Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. That trade did bring a lot of talent back to Los Angeles, including Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Sam Dekker. 

    Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported on July 28 the Clippers made an attempt to acquire Irving from the Cavs, though he doesn't specify what—if any—pieces were discussed going to Cleveland. 

    When ESPN's Brian Windhorst first reported Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers, a list of preferred destinations was mentioned that included the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. 

    It's unclear where the Cavaliers stand on trading Irving at this point. He's still under contract to the team for two more guaranteed years with a player option for the 2019-20 season. 

