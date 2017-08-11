    Jordan Matthews Traded to Bills for Ronald Darby After Sammy Watkins Deal

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews catches a ball during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills acquired wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft from the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby.

    Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network passed along the news. Adam Schefter confirmed the deal.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

