Jordan Matthews Traded to Bills for Ronald Darby After Sammy Watkins Deal

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills acquired wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft from the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network passed along the news. Adam Schefter confirmed the deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

