Sammy Watkins Traded to Rams from Bills for E.J. Gaines, Draft Pick

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced a shocking trade Friday, dealing wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

Watkins was set to enter the final year of his contract after Buffalo declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Buffalo traded up to select Watkins with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and while he has been productive when healthy, he has struggled to stay on the field.

Watkins was limited to eight games last season due to a foot injury, and he finished the campaign with 28 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

His best year came in 2015 when he registered 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine scores.

Gaines is set to enter his fourth NFL season, but he too has struggled through injuries.

The 2014 sixth-round pick out of Missouri missed all of 2015 with a foot injury and sat out five games last season.

He started 10 of the 11 games he appeared in last season, registering 56 tackles and no interceptions. He has just two picks during his career.

Like Watkins, Gaines is set to become a free agent next offseason.

Buffalo wasn't done wheeling and dealing there, as it also announced a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, sending cornerback Ronald Darby to Philly for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick.

Matthews figures to replace Watkins as Buffalo's No. 1 receiver with second-round rookie Zay Jones and recently signed veteran Anquan Boldin lending support.

As for Watkins, he will join another former Bills receiver in Robert Woods with the Rams, thus giving second-year quarterback Jared Goff a solid receiving corps when figuring slot receiver Tavon Austin into the mix as well.