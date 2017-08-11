Tomas Rincon Joins Torino on Loan 8 Months After Joining Juventus

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Tomas Rincon has joined Torino on loan from Juventus for the 2017-18 season, having only signed for the Italian champions in January.

The deal was confirmed by the Bianconeri on Friday in a bulletin on their official website. They posted the following on Twitter:

"During these months [at Juventus], the combative midfielder's performances were full of commitment and a burning desire to make a contribution to the team," read a section of the statement.

They add that Rincon "lost fewer than three balls per match, and in addition, he had a 90 per cent (24 failed passes out of 241) pass completion success rate—the best among all his team-mates."

According to Juventus (h/t Football Italia), Torino will pay €3 million (£2.73 million) to take Rincon on loan and have an obligation to purchase the player outright for €6 million (£5.46 million) should he play a predetermined number of matches.

Juventus landed the 29-year-old from Genoa in January as they sought to add cover to their midfield options. And while the statistics provided are impressive, he made just two Serie A starts for Massimiliano Allegri's team.

Needless to say, as this social media conversation between journalists Arjun Pradeep and Adam Digby illustrates, he was a player who divided opinion among the fanbase:

While he may not be talented enough to command a regular starting spot at the J Stadium, the Venezuelan may prove to be a savvy purchase for Torino.

Rincon is combative, determined and tidy in possession. With regular football at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, expect him to become an important part of the Granata's XI in 2017-18 and beyond.