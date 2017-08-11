USA, Canada, Mexico Joint Bid, Morocco Express Interest in 2026 World Cup

Michael Probst/Associated Press

FIFA have announced two expressions of interest to host the 2026 World Cup have arrived, including a joint bid by the American, Canadian and Mexican football associations and a bid from Morocco.

Per the organisation's official website, members of the CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and the OFC associations had until August 11 to express an interest in hosting the event. The next step in the process will be to make an official bid.

Per the report, the federations will have until March of next year to make an official bid. The final decision on a host will be made at the FIFA Congress on June 13.

U.S. Soccer announced their intention to make a joint bid with Canada and Mexico in April, emphasising solidarity in the region. All three nations have experience organising major international tournaments, with the USA and Mexico hosting World Cups before and Canada impressing as hosts of the 2015 Women's World Cup.

A CONCACAF nation hasn't hosted the World Cup since 1994, whereas Africa hosted a World Cup in 2010. The tournament will expand to 48 teams, per BBC Sport, putting even more pressure on the two bids.

Morocco has never hosted a World Cup before but has solid infrastructure in place, with six designated football stadiums of 45,000 seats or more, per Worldstadiums.com.