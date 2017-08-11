PSG Transfer News: Unai Emery on Kylian Mbappe, Latest Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has played down reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to the club this summer.

As relayed by football journalist Robin Bairner, it was reported by L'Equipe that the Monaco forward was keen to link up with Neymar at the Parc des Princes:

When asked about their pursuit of the 18-year-old sensation, Emery was giving absolutely nothing away.

"I do not know what will happen in the future," he said at the team's pre-Guingamp press conference, per FourFourTwo. "But Mbappe is a currently a Monaco player. I only talk about players in the squad. We have a lot of players, yes, but the daily work is going well."

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

As noted in the report, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, who has lost key men already in the form of Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva, also offered an intriguing opinion on the transfer window.

"Once, I was in a meeting with a great Portuguese president and he told me, 'the transfer market is not only there to strengthen teams, it's also there to weaken opponents' and I think that it is a strategy used a lot," he said. "But I'm relaxed as usual."

It was reported by Marcos Lopez of Marca that Mbappe was closing in on a move to the Parisian giants in a package worth €180 million (£163 million). That's after spending €222 million (200 million) on bringing Neymar to the Parc des Princes.

Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph suggested the reports of a deal being almost done may be a little premature:

If PSG did secure Mbappe, they would have a formidable forward line to work with. Not only do they have Edinson Cavani on their books already, in Neymar they have one of the finest players on the planet, too.

The Monaco man's arrival may require some restructuring of the attack, as Cavani is at his best when deployed through the middle of the field. Although the dynamism, flair and finishing quality among that trio would frighten the rest of European football.

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

And while Mbappe still has a long way to go in his career, already he's showcased a penchant for influencing games at the highest level.

Per Squawka Football, when he stepped out on to the biggest stage, he was undaunted:

Already, in signing Neymar, PSG have pulled off one of the most iconic transfer deals of all time. Mbappe's acquisition would make for an incredible window.

Although the likes of Real Madrid have been linked with Mbappe, per Lopez, it's easy to see why PSG would appeal to the youngster. If he was to move, it'd be ideal to stay in the same country and in a familiar division. Bring in the Neymar factor and the lucrative salary he'd receive, and the Paris outfit are alluring.

Staying at Monaco for another year would also be to his benefit. After all, Mbappe is still only 18 and has the FIFA World Cup to come at the end of the season. But Europe's biggest sides, PSG included, will surely do all they can to ensure they don't miss out on the brightest young footballer on the planet.