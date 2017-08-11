Jose Mourinho Confirms Manchester United Contract Talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed the club are in talks to re-sign former frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic once he recovers from the knee injury he suffered while on duty for the club in April.

The Swede was expected to extend his stay at Old Trafford before serious knee ligament damage cut short his stay at the end of the 2016-17 season, but Mourinho said he has plans to reunite with the veteran, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

The Red Devils have already signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton for a club-record £75 million this summer, and the prospect of linking him with a forward of Ibrahimovic's calibre is something fans will relish.

The Mirror's Max Riddle reported United declined to take up the additional season in Ibrahimovic's one-year contract as a result of his injury, which came during a UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash against Anderlecht.

His only Premier League employers can perhaps look forward to having Ibrahimovic back in their plans sooner than might have been expected, too, if his social media activity and training regimen is anything to go by:

No specific return date has been given as of yet, but it's understood United would be willing to sign the player on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic turns 36 in October, but he once again displayed his evergreen talent with 28 goals in 46 total appearances for the Red Devils.

The former AC Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain hitman wants to maintain a career at the top level for as long as possible, and rather than allow him to move elsewhere, United seem eager to snap him up.

United have shown a preference for purchasing more experienced strikers to complement their younger players down the years, recruiting the likes of Henrik Larsson (loan) and Michael Owen when they were both 30 or over.

It was thought Lukaku would act as replacement for Ibrahimovic, but supporters could perhaps look forward to the two being paired in future as one of Europe's most threatening duos.