Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Talks Amid Ivan Perisic Rumours

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his final aim for the summer transfer window is to sign someone who "can play from the sides." Meanwhile, Barcelona have been linked with Red Devils target Ivan Perisic.

The Portuguese told the media he is in no position to "moan" because the United hierarchy has provided him 75 per cent of his targets: striker Romelu Lukaku, centre-back Victor Lindelof and midfielder Nemanja Matic.

But when pushed, Mourinho detailed his ideal fourth signing: "Obviously the [final] 25 per cent would be a player for another position playing from the sides, but we have players, and if we cannot strengthen the team in these areas, we have people we can trust and go for it."

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan winger Perisic has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reported the Red Devils "have not ended their pursuit" of the Croatia international.

However, La Liga giants Barca could meet Inter's asking price of €50 million (£45.5 million) for Perisic if they fail to snap up either Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for Neymar, per Sportitalia (via Football Italia).

Per ESPN.co.uk's Rob Dawson, Mourinho was almost certainly referencing a winger rather than a full-back when he talked of signing someone who can play either sides:

While Perisic would not be viewed as a marquee signing, he is the type of player Mourinho loves.

He is hardworking, willing to track back and defend if needed and also boasts a wicked delivery, an asset that would make him perfect in a team spearheaded by Lukaku, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney:

United have been unable to push through Perisic's signing despite being linked with him all summer. According to Dawson, the Manchester outfit have refused to meet Inter's asking price for the winger.

However, news of Barca's interest could finally force United to cough up so as not to lose out on one of their key targets, especially as Mourinho is clearly still eager to sign a new winger.