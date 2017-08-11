Neymar Set for PSG Debut vs. Guingamp After Recieving Clearance

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Neymar has been cleared to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash at Guingamp following his €222 million move to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona.

The Brazilian superstar was forced to sit out PSG's season opener against Amiens—his international transfer certificate from the Spanish football authorities failed to turn up on time—but he has now been cleared to play by the French football governing body, per BBC Sport.

There won't be many fans who witness Neymar's French debut live given the relatively small capacity of Guingamp's Stade de Roudourou, per the Mirror's Alex Richards:

However, while Neymar is used to playing his home games at Barca's Camp Nou, he is no stranger to smaller away grounds—La Liga sides Eibar and Leganes boast home stadiums with smaller capacities than 10,000.

More significant will be how quickly Neymar, 25, can make an impact for his new club.

After making his world-record transfer the Brazil international is under enormous pressure to help PSG regain the Ligue 1 title and also make a run at the UEFA Champions League.

Anything other than a spectacular debut showing from Neymar and the criticism will begin in earnest.