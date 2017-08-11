Barcelona Transfer News: Liverpool Statement Rules Out Philippe Coutinho Move

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have intervened amid rumours linking Philippe Coutinho with a move to Barcelona and released a statement declaring "no offers will be considered" this summer.

Speculation linking the Brazilian with a move to the Camp Nou have intensified since Neymar completed his £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain. However, Liverpool's official website posted a statement from owners FSG on Friday, which read:

"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

"The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

Liverpool have never given the impression they'd be willing to listen to offers for Coutinho, although The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe noted the intervention of the club's owners poses a more serious statement:

Merseysiders will be delighted to see the club's financiers taking a firsthand approach to the matter in their efforts to see Coutinho—arguably the club's most valuable asset by a wide margin—remain at Anfield.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo highlighted how FSG's message fell so soon after it was reported Barca were preparing to unveil the South American as a player of their own, which proved premature, to say the least:

Mandeep Sanghera of BBC Sport reported on Thursday that Liverpool had rejected a second Barcelona bid worth £90 million for Coutinho, meaning FSG's response has been a swift one.

Liverpool's reinforced stance on Coutinho may force Barca to push even harder for the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, who has been suspended for missing training on Thursday, as reported by The Independent's Evan Bartlett.

It would be seen as a major disappointment for Liverpool supporters to lose their talisman on the cusp of the 2017-18 season kicking off, with less than three weeks left in the transfer window to find a replacement.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has frequently rejected the notion his star maestro could leave Merseyside and reiterated that view recently, per Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

FSG will have won a major victory should they continue to deny Barca's approaches for Coutinho considering it could be seen as good business to sell a player they bought for only £8.5 million four-and-a-half years ago.

Even with the opportunity to make more than 10 times that sum in profit, the Reds owners remain staunch in their plans to model the club's future around Coutinho and look set to see out the transfer window with him leading the charge.