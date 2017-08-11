Juventus Transfer News: Latest Stefan de Vrij Rumours, Tomas Rincon Medical Set

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly offered Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij a deal to join them next summer amid rumours he will not sign a new contract in Rome. Elsewhere, Tomas Rincon is poised for a medical with Torino.

Italian outlet Calciomercato.com reported Juve have offered De Vrij a five-year contract worth €2.5 million (£2.3 million) per year starting in 2018, hoping they can land the Netherlands international on a free transfer.

That's after the Bianconeri board are understood to have decided his €40 million (£36.2 million) price tag is too rich for their blood, particularly considering they stand a chance of getting him for nothing in a little less than a year's time.

De Vrij, 25, has risen to become one of the most accomplished defenders in Serie A since joining the Eagles from Feyenoord in 2014, and Football Radars recently broke down his 2016-17 campaign by the numbers:

Calciomercato.com previously reported that De Vrij was unwilling to pen new terms at the Stadio Olimpico, suggesting Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri stands a good chance of getting his hands on the defender.

The most recent report cites Italian newspaper Tuttosport and says De Vrij's representative, Alex Kroos, received the offer from Juventus, despite the fact he is under contract with Lazio and no fee has been agreed.

It's also said the central defender has a "great relationship" with Lazio and their fans, meaning Juve will want to secure a deal as soon as they can in the hopes his mind isn't tempted to extend his stay in Rome.

Juventus lost centre-back Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan this summer and will be keen to recruit another star in his position, but the earliest a pre-contract can be agreed is January, when he enters the last six months of his current deal.

Meanwhile, Juve have agreed to loan Rincon to Torino for €2 million (£1.8 million) with a future purchase fee of €7 million (£6.3 million), according to Calciomercato.com.

Football Italia sourced Sky Sport Italia and added a medical is scheduled for Friday, and Bleacher Report's Adam Digby highlighted the fact Rincon was some way down Juve's pecking order in midfield:

The Venezuela international moved to the Old Lady in January 2017 and has made a total of 19 appearances under Allegri, although it appears he's failed to live up to expectations in the Bianconeri engine room.

It's said Torino will be obliged to make the move permanent once Rincon has made a predetermined number of appearances for the club, with his move on the verge of completion.