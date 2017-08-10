Barcelona Transfer News: Latest on Philippe Coutinho, Top Rumours

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Barcelona are starting to lose hope they can sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to Guillem Balague of Sky Sports. Barca's late scramble for transfer targets after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain hasn't helped, while new manager Ernesto Valverde could be focused on other positions, per the report.

Balague noted classy playmaker Coutinho wasn't seen as a priority before Neymar was sold to PSG for a world-record fee:

"Coutinho wouldn't have been a target for Barcelona if Neymar had stayed. Coutinho's people have told Barcelona for months he's happy to move, but Barcelona did not consider him a priority - they felt that, if the Brazilian had stayed, they needed more a centre midfielder and a winger."

The reference to other positions is key, as Balague also detailed where Valverde's priorities may lie in this transfer market: "The priority for Ernesto Valverde is a midfielder in the mold of Marco Verratti, or a winger [like] Ousmane Dembele."

Balague mentioned Borussia Dortmund forward Dembele as the "most likely deal," despite recent reports the Bundesliga club are standing firm. Dortmund have turned down a pair of offers for the 20-year-old former Rennes attacker, according to Sport.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The reluctance of Dortmund to sell would seemingly strengthen Barca's chances of bringing Coutinho to La Liga this summer. However, Balague noted how Liverpool aren't buckling:

"Although Coutinho's representatives have agreed personal terms with Barcelona and he wants to go, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are pulling in the opposite direction."

Coutinho has responded to Liverpool's stance in a professional manner, per Balague. He pointed out how the combination of a manager who does not want to sell and a player who won't force his way out has left Barca doubting a move can happen: "Barcelona, meanwhile, are in limbo and are starting to believe that Liverpool won't sell."

Barcelona's weakening resolve is in sharp contrast to other recent reports regarding Coutinho's imminent arrival at the Camp Nou.

Brazilian journalist Marcus Alves told FourFourTwo (h/t Jack Wilson of the Daily Express) how Barca representative Andre Cury met with Coutinho's agents to negotiate details of a transfer.

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Barcelona publication El Periodico (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported Coutinho would be unveiled as a member of the Blaugrana on Friday.

Balague's report casts doubt on Barca's ability to sign Coutinho. Yet there should be little doubt about the Brazilian No. 10's potential fit in Valverde's squad.

The 25-year-old former Inter Milan and Espanyol maestro is blessed with the vision and flair ideally suited to the stylish brand of football the Blaugrana are expected to play.

Coutinho's technical acumen between the lines, as well as his quality and threat from set pieces, would make him the natural successor to Andres Iniesta in the Barca midfield. The latter is 33 and has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus, per Corriere della Sera (h/t AS).

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona may be having doubts, but this transfer rumour will continue to gather pace between now and when the window officially shuts.