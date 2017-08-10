    Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum Reported Target for UFC Fight Night Shanghai

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Anderson Silva of Brazil looks on before fighting against Derek Brunson (not pictured) of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Anthony Geathers/Getty Images)
    Anthony Geathers/Getty Images

    Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva could battle Kelvin Gastelum when the UFC headlines in China for the first time.

    According to Damon Martin of FloCombat, the pair will main-event in Shanghai on Nov. 25.

    Octagon legend Silva has not fought since February after edging out Derek Brunson at UFC 208. 

    Per Martin, the pair were due to face off last June, but Gastelum was temporarily suspended after failing a drug test for marijuana.

    Gastelum is now sanctioned to fight again, and the 25-year-old winner of The Ultimate Fighter 17 will like his chances against the aging veteran.

    More prospective fights for the card are due to be announced shortly.

     

