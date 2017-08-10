    Chelsea Transfer News: Danny Rose Rumours, Gary Cahill Critical of Blues

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Chelsea could move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose after the player admitted he would consider leaving the club to enhance his career.

    Tom Collomosse of the London Evening Standard (h/t Metro's Mark Brus) reported the Premier League champions and Manchester United will target the England international if he becomes available on the transfer market. Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has developed Rose into a quality full-back, but their relationship is said to currently lack "warmth."

    Speaking to The Sun (h/t the Daily Telegraph), Rose spoke of his desire to win trophies, not discounting a switch to one of the powerhouse clubs in the north.

    B/R Football highlighted the player's comments:

    The Doncaster-born talent would surely favour United over Chelsea if he wants a move to the north, but the Blues could offer Rose the chance to win the title while remaining in the capital.

    Rose switched to London from Leeds United in 2007 and has seen his stock consistently rise over the past seasons.

    The 27-year-old saw his form cut short by injury last season, appearing 18 times in the Premier League and creating 26 chances—per Squawka.

    Rose's talents as a wing-back make him perfect for the Stamford Bridge club, with manager Antonio Conte preferring flexibility in defence.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Gary Cahill of Chelsea holds the trophy following the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    In other Chelsea news, Gary Cahill has criticised his team for their lack of overall spending in the current transfer market.

    Speaking to TalkSport (h/t Metro), Cahill said he thinks the champions' squad is small, despite containing huge quality through the ranks.

    Cahill said:

    "Maybe I'm talking out of turn, I would have thought so but there is no getting away from the fact that if you look at the back of the programme from the weekend (the squad is small)."

    "In terms of quality, we certainly have the quality, you saw that last season, but again there's no way of getting around it that we have to keep players fit because at the minute the squad is not as big as other squads."

    "That's vitally important for us and we will have to see how that plays out."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea during the The FA Community Shield between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Chelsea have added talent, capturing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, while also signing power in Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger. However, the exit of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United has lost the team a midfielder with deep Premier League experience.

    The last time Chelsea were champions two years ago, the board failed to make investments and that saw ex-manager Jose Mourinho lose his job in west London. Conte will not want a similar fate to fall his way, but as things stand, Chelsea do not have the strongest collective.

    United and Manchester City have continued to spend, and Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the title this term.

    Chelsea were very lucky with injuries last season, and if they lose key players during the new campaign, they will not have the quality in their ranks to retain their title.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: PSG Meet with Mbappe's Agent

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      English Football Has First Openly Gay Official

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Sigurdsson Talks at 'Critical' Stage with Everton

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Report: Mourinho Asks Man Utd to Throw £100M at Bale

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report