Chelsea Transfer News: Danny Rose Rumours, Gary Cahill Critical of Blues

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea could move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose after the player admitted he would consider leaving the club to enhance his career.

Tom Collomosse of the London Evening Standard (h/t Metro's Mark Brus) reported the Premier League champions and Manchester United will target the England international if he becomes available on the transfer market. Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has developed Rose into a quality full-back, but their relationship is said to currently lack "warmth."

Speaking to The Sun (h/t the Daily Telegraph), Rose spoke of his desire to win trophies, not discounting a switch to one of the powerhouse clubs in the north.

B/R Football highlighted the player's comments:

The Doncaster-born talent would surely favour United over Chelsea if he wants a move to the north, but the Blues could offer Rose the chance to win the title while remaining in the capital.

Rose switched to London from Leeds United in 2007 and has seen his stock consistently rise over the past seasons.

The 27-year-old saw his form cut short by injury last season, appearing 18 times in the Premier League and creating 26 chances—per Squawka.

Rose's talents as a wing-back make him perfect for the Stamford Bridge club, with manager Antonio Conte preferring flexibility in defence.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

In other Chelsea news, Gary Cahill has criticised his team for their lack of overall spending in the current transfer market.

Speaking to TalkSport (h/t Metro), Cahill said he thinks the champions' squad is small, despite containing huge quality through the ranks.

Cahill said:

"Maybe I'm talking out of turn, I would have thought so but there is no getting away from the fact that if you look at the back of the programme from the weekend (the squad is small)."

"In terms of quality, we certainly have the quality, you saw that last season, but again there's no way of getting around it that we have to keep players fit because at the minute the squad is not as big as other squads."

"That's vitally important for us and we will have to see how that plays out."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have added talent, capturing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, while also signing power in Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger. However, the exit of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United has lost the team a midfielder with deep Premier League experience.

The last time Chelsea were champions two years ago, the board failed to make investments and that saw ex-manager Jose Mourinho lose his job in west London. Conte will not want a similar fate to fall his way, but as things stand, Chelsea do not have the strongest collective.

United and Manchester City have continued to spend, and Liverpool will be hoping to challenge for the title this term.

Chelsea were very lucky with injuries last season, and if they lose key players during the new campaign, they will not have the quality in their ranks to retain their title.