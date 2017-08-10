PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Jan Oblak

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly met with Jorge Mendes, the agent of AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, to discuss the player potentially moving to the French capital in a deal worth £162 million.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express) detailed why PSG are pushing to get a deal done: "PSG are aware of the interest in the 18-year-old from Real and City, which is why they are acting on a deal now."

However, despite PSG's attempts to wrap up the transfer quickly, Monaco have told Le Parisien no such agreement is in place (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson):

Monaco's stance could threaten the deal, but the player himself wants to join Les Parisiens, according to Telefoot (h/t Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports news):

Even so, this isn't the first time talk of a deal between Mbappe and PSG has been denied. A report from Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph detailed how the Paris-based club would not pursue Mbappe after agreeing a world-record deal for Brazilian attacker Neymar.

It's understandable Monaco would not want to sell their brightest young star to PSG. Monaco won the Ligue 1 title last season but have since been weakened by several high-profile departures this summer.

Midfield schemer Bernardo Silva and left-back Benjamin Mendy joined Manchester City. Meanwhile, holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko also moved to reigning Premier League champions Chelsea.

The other side of this proposed deal is whether PSG even need Mbappe. He has pace, power and quality in front of goal, but PSG already have Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Angel Di Maria to inspire them in attacking areas.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Cavani helped himself to 35 league goals last season, per WhoScored.com, and the Uruguayan's perceptive movement and aerial strength make him a force against any defence.

Mbappe would be one for the future, but right now, Les Parisiens don't need him to help mount a stronger challenge for this season's title.

One thing PSG may need is a better goalkeeper. The club is still interested in Jab Oblak, whom Atletico Madrid value at €100 million, according to French source Le10Sport (h/t Edo Dalmonte of Calciomercato.com).

Significantly, PSG's president is said to be in the Spanish capital discussing a deal for Oblak, per Cadena Cope (h/t Get French Football News):

Oblak is a good target after developing into one of the most accomplished stoppers in Europe during his time with Atleti. The 24-year-old Slovenia international has become the key figure behind Atletico's continued defensive excellence.

In fact, Oblak is so valuable he is expected to sign a new contract with Los Rojiblancos. Spanish publication Marca (h/t Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC) has reported Oblak "should soon sign a new contract with Atletico, even though his current deal was agreed less than 18 months ago."

News Atleti are looking to secure Oblak's future soon may push PSG into making a quick move for a 'keeper who would be a major upgrade over Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp.

PSG need some help at the back, but they have enough talent in forward areas, especially after acquiring Neymar, to put any thoughts of signing Mbappe on hold for another season.