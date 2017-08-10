    NCAA Adopts Sexual Violence Policy for Athletes, Coaches and Administrators

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 16: The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The NCAA announced Thursday the creation of a new policy to educate athletes, coaches and administrators about sexual violence prevention. 

    As part of the policy, campus leaders must confirm that the education has taken place each year.

    Athletic departments must also be knowledgeable on the subject and distribute information about related policies to student-athletes.

    The NCAA Board of Governors enacted the policy at the suggestion of the Commission to Combat Campus Sexual Violence.

    The new policy is the latest step in recent efforts to curtail sexual violence on college campuses.

    According to the NCAA, it builds upon the 2014 release of a handbook and sexual violence prevention tool kit meant to aid administrators in creating a safe campus environment for students.

