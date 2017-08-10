Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jean Michael Seri and Lucas Vazquez

Andy Astfalck/Getty Images

Arsenal could beat Barcelona to the signing of OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri after the Camp Nou giants cooled their interest.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Metro's Sean Kearns), the Catalans have been turned off by the player's £36 million release clause and will allow the Gunners a chance to seal a deal for the developing talent.

Seri exploded on to the scene last season, experiencing a breakthrough campaign as he starred for his club in France.

The Ivory Coast international scored seven goals and assisted nine times in Ligue 1, according to WhoScored.com, with Nice finishing third.

Per The Guardian's Ed Aarons (h/t David Wright of the Daily Express), Everton also hold an interest in Seri, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is in the driving seat if the player decides to take a chance in English football:

Here is Seri in action:

In other Gunners news, Arsenal will battle Liverpool for Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez after both reportedly placed bids to land the attacker.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported the English sides want the winger after his first-team chances in the Spanish capital were reduced. Madrid signed Dani Ceballos earlier in the window, forcing Vazquez to the fringes.

The 26-year-old Spain international progressed through the Real youth system and has previously impressed on loan at Espanyol.

Per Diario Gol, the player is said to be happy in Spain but is worried about his place at Los Blancos, telling his representatives to listen to prospective clubs. Real president Floretino Perez is a fan of Vazquez, but coach Zinedine Zidane might struggle to retain his services.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Wenger's summer transfer window has lacked excitement, with hopes pinned on the success of new signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The France international has long been one of Europe's hottest strikers, but he will need clinical service as a fox in the box.

Seri and Vazquez both have the quality to produce a solid service line, and Lacazette will benefit if Wenger adds to his midfield in the coming weeks.