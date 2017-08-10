PGA Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Thursday

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

It looks like the 2017 PGA Championship and 2017 U.S. Open have traded places this year.

Normally, the U.S. Open is one of the season's toughest tournaments (if not the hardest). Sometimes, the winner finishes above par, like when Hale Irwin won with a seven-over at Winged Foot in 1974.

The PGA Championship sees more red numbers, most notably when Jason Day shot 20-under to hold off Jordan Spieth at Whistling Straits in 2015.

This year, the U.S. Open featured seven golfers who finished 10-under or better during the tournament. However, we may not see even one person finish at that mark at the PGA Championship given that (a) the course played very tough on Thursday and (b) the weather is about to take a turn for the worse, per the latest National Weather Service forecast.

We'll see how it all plays out, but until then, here's a look at the leaderboard as well as three golfers who did well at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Leaderboard

Gary Woodland

The 33-year-old finished Thursday at three-under following four birdies and only one bogey.

That lone bogey can certainly be excused given that it took place on the very difficult 16th hole, which starts the infamous three-hole Green Mile to close Quail Hollow.

Woodland has played well this year, missing only two of 17 cuts and finishing in the top five three times. However, he hasn't found success at majors just yet, with four missed cuts since the beginning of 2015. He has never finished better than 12th in any major during his career.

However, that could certainly change this week given his excellent performance on a difficult course Thursday.

Thorbjorn Olesen

Per OddsShark, the 27-year-old Danish golfer opened the tournament at 200-1 odds to win the tournament outright.

If you just so happened to bet on Olesen in Las Vegas, then you could be running to the bank on Monday.

Olesen made six birdies, with his only two blemishes being bogeys on the sixth and 17th holes. He entered the clubhouse with the tournament lead with a four-under performance on Thursday.

This 14-foot putt on the 16th hole was one of his best shots of the day:

Olesen has been in good form heading into the PGA Championship, making his last seven cuts and nine of his last 10. He's also registered three top-10 finishes during that span.

Therefore, don't be surprised to see him hang around the top of the leaderboard into play on Sunday.

Brooks Koepka

Today, the sun rose in the east, set in the west and Brooks Koepka did well at yet another major.

After missing the first two major cuts of his career, Koepka has made 12 straight. More impressively, Koepka has finished in the top 10 at six majors, winning his first at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Unfortunately, one of the very few Koepka tee shots that was not on point struck a course marshal in the head on the 16th hole, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News noted:

Koepka signed a glove for the marshal and proceeded to run hot until the end of his round, making four birdies and only one bogey in his final 11 holes (Koepka started on the 10th).

His best shot of the day came at the third hole in the form of a 76-foot chip-in for birdie:

A seventh top-10 major performance almost seems inevitable at this point.