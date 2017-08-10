Liverpool Transfer News: Fresh Luan, Inaki Williams Rumours Ahead of New Season

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly poised to intensify their interest in Gremio forward Luan, having sent a scout to monitor his progress.

According to Globo Esporte (h/t the Daily Mirror), the Reds had a representative in attendance as the Brazilian outfit took on Godoy Cruz in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

It's suggested the Reds are one of a number of European sides exploring a deal for the 24-year-old and that Luan is valued at around £18 million by his club despite having just one year left to run on his deal.

The forward has been impressive for a while in Brazilian football and caught the eye when representing his country at the Rio Olympics last summer. Here's a look at what he can offer:

The Daily Mirror reported Luan has drawn comparisons with Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho in the past. And while that praise may be a little effusive, he's a vibrant talent.

South American football expert Tim Vickery commented on how enjoyable the Gremio man is to watch:

Luan is such a smart forward. He is versatile, is clever in his positioning and, as you'd expect from a Brazil international, plays the game with a degree of flair.

As writer Rupert Fryer noted, while he's capable of individual moments of inspiration, the forward is very much a team player:

Liverpool are not in desperate need of a forward. In Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi they have options to lead the line, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also adept at playing up top.

Still, Luan is a unique talent and has the potential to ignite a side if he were to move to Europe. The Reds would be smart to take a punt on him.

Reds Linked with Inaki Williams

Liverpool will reportedly have "another chance" to land Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams this summer, although they may face competition from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), the two clubs will both be in receipt of some significant fees, having sold Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, respectively; the pair are said to be serious transfer targets for Barcelona.

Williams is reportedly a target for both clubs, although he could cost €50 million (£45 million), which is the value of the buyout clause in his contract.

As Ed Aarons of the Guardian noted, the forward was looking to increase his buyout clause earlier in the transfer window:

In terms of style, if Coutinho were to leave Liverpool, Williams wouldn't be a direct replacement. The Athletic man's game is all about pace, as he can leave defenders in trouble with his acceleration. He's more comparable to Mane or Salah.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently told Sky Sport Deutschland the club will not be looking to cash in on Coutinho, as there is "no price limit to let him go" (h/t the Guardian). That means it would be a major surprise if the Reds did end up with Williams this summer.