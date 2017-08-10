Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Serge Aurier

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told the club to offer £100 million for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Per Sky Sports News, the Special One publicly declared their pursuit of the Wales international was over:

However, The Sun's Alan Nixon exclusively reported Mourinho "privately feels an agreement can still be reached" and held "top-level talks" with executive vice-president Ed Woodward on Wednesday.

United are said to be able to offer Bale £500,000 per week after getting Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic off their wage bill this summer.

The Welshman's time in Spain has been littered with success, per Squawka Football:

Bale has made 151 appearances for Los Blancos since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, and he has contributed 67 goals and 52 assists in that time.

However, he struggled for form and particularly fitness last year, and some feel he would be best served by moving on, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

His pace and directness make him tailor-made for Old Trafford, and he would be a world-class addition to the United lineup.

A move this summer would also make sense given he turned 28 in July and still has several years left in him at the top.

There's plenty of incentive to remain in the Spanish capital, though, so there's no guarantee of success in the Red Devils' pursuit.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Meanwhile, United are reportedly set to snap up Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, according to Goal's Loic Tanzi.

Football writer Liam Canning believes he would make for a fine signing:

Indeed, the Ivory Coast international is an outstanding right-back, and at 24, he is perhaps still to reach his peak.

His career in Paris has been littered with controversy, though, as demonstrated by the fact he was refused entry into the United Kingdom last year after assaulting a police officer.

If a move to a new club can help Aurier put such off-field incidents behind him, a switch could benefit all parties.