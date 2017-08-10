Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Serge Aurier

Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Serge AurierAugust 10, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told the club to offer £100 million for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.
Per Sky Sports News, the Special One publicly declared their pursuit of the Wales international was over:
BREAKING Jose Mourinho says it's 'game over' in @ManUtd's pursuit of Gareth Bale after the 2-1 defeat to @realmadriden in Super Cup.
However, The Sun's Alan Nixon exclusively reported Mourinho "privately feels an agreement can still be reached" and held "top-level talks" with executive vice-president Ed Woodward on Wednesday.
United are said to be able to offer Bale £500,000 per week after getting Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic off their wage bill this summer.
The Welshman's time in Spain has been littered with success, per Squawka Football:
Gareth Bale has now won 9 trophies in 4 years at Real Madrid: 🏆🏆🏆 Champions League 🏆🏆🏆 Super Cup 🏆 Club World Cup 🏆 Copa del Rey 🏆 LaLiga
Bale has made 151 appearances for Los Blancos since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, and he has contributed 67 goals and 52 assists in that time.
However, he struggled for form and particularly fitness last year, and some feel he would be best served by moving on, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:
On Bale, feeling in Spain is it's time for him to leave. Plenty think #mufc would be a good move, though bound to talk that up due to 💰💰💰.
His pace and directness make him tailor-made for Old Trafford, and he would be a world-class addition to the United lineup.
A move this summer would also make sense given he turned 28 in July and still has several years left in him at the top.
There's plenty of incentive to remain in the Spanish capital, though, so there's no guarantee of success in the Red Devils' pursuit.
Meanwhile, United are reportedly set to snap up Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, according to Goal's Loic Tanzi.
Football writer Liam Canning believes he would make for a fine signing:
Serge Aurier would be a very useful signing for Man United and help ease Antonio Valencia's workload. Fantastic player when motivated.
Indeed, the Ivory Coast international is an outstanding right-back, and at 24, he is perhaps still to reach his peak.
His career in Paris has been littered with controversy, though, as demonstrated by the fact he was refused entry into the United Kingdom last year after assaulting a police officer.
If a move to a new club can help Aurier put such off-field incidents behind him, a switch could benefit all parties.