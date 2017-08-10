Manchester United Transfer News: Fresh Zlatan Ibrahimovic Talk, Latest Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly keen on luring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club amid rumours the veteran striker is discussing a new contract with Manchester United.

The Swede spent last season with the Red Devils but was released at the end of his one-year contract after suffering a serious knee injury. However, he has been using United's facilities for his rehabilitation and, according to Sky Italy (h/t Sky Sports News), has held talks over a new deal.

However, Corriere dello Sport (h/t Daniel Matthews of the MailOnline) reported the Rossonerri have got "Ibra Fever" and want to bring him back to the San Siro for a second stint.

"A return to Milan (for Ibrahimovic) is not a utopia," the report read. The article added Milan are "studying Zlatan's recovery time" and are seeking to pair him with Fiorentina man Nikola Kalinic.

The 35-year-old was a big hit at Old Trafford last term, leading the line with distinction and giving United a galvanising presence up top.

As noted by Squawka Football, he was equally impressive during his time at Milan:

Given United have Ibrahimovic around at the club, you sense there is some hope a deal can still be done.

Granted, for some players a knee injury so serious at this stage in their career would potentially be catastrophic. But Ibrahimovic has kept himself in impeccable condition and is not a player who relies on an explosive burst of pace to score goals. He could still be an asset for United.

A second spell at Milan would be a tempting prospect for the Swede, especially after a summer of extraordinary investment on their part. But he will surely be keen for another crack at the Premier League should the chance arise.

Danny Rose Linked

Danny Rose would like to join Manchester United or Chelsea this summer if he is to depart Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who outlined the player's preferred destinations:

Per Ben Fisher of the Guardian, Rose suggested in an interview with Dave Kidd of The Sun that he would be keen to play "back up north" in the future. He also said he wouldn't be averse to a move elsewhere:

Rose has made encouraging developments during his time with Tottenham. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has helped him progress from a capricious full-back into the Premier League's leading left-back at full flight.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Indeed, Rose is so energetic and purposeful in his forward forays that opposition defenders find him a nightmare to track; and his powerful running makes him so tough to barge off the ball. Finding someone to potentially fill the void he would leave at Spurs would be a challenge.

Although Rose has been criticised for his comments in some quarters, Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent suggested plenty will agree:

It will be fascinating to see whether Spurs do opt to part ways with Rose after offering such candid thoughts about the club.

For United, he would be a brilliant acquisition in a problem position. Luke Shaw has failed to fully impress under Jose Mourinho, while Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, who have been used on the left of defence in pre-season, are both more comfortable in different positions.