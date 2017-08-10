    Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Naby Keita

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly proving to be the "major obstacle" preventing Barcelona from signing Philippe Coutinho this summer.

    That's according to Marca's Ramiro Aldunate, who said the German is the one standing in the way of a deal, as Coutinho is open to a move and the Reds are said to be inclined to accept a €100 million bid for him.

    However, the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce reported the club have received and rejected such an offer, which equated to £90.4 million.

    Klopp is indeed "desperate" for the player to stay, per Pearce, but it's added he is not the only one who feels that way at Anfield, and the 50-year-old has been given reassurances by Liverpool's owners that Coutinho will not be allowed to leave despite his desire to move to the Camp Nou.

    The coach is adamant the Brazilian will remain a Liverpool player, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol and The Times' Paul Joyce:

    Goal's Sam Lee believes they should have taken the deal, however:

    Coutinho is a key figure at Anfield and was their joint top-scorer in the Premier League last term alongside Sadio Mane with 13 goals.

    He also produced the most assists alongside compatriot Roberto Firmino with seven, and according to Squawka, only Firmino created more than his 65 chances at Liverpool last year.

    Liverpool's desire to keep him is understandable, though Barcelona's offer is a substantial one even in today's market.

    Nevertheless, football writer Joel Rabinowitz believes the Reds can get even more money for the 25-year-old by selling him at a later date:

    Short of Coutinho remaining at Anfield for the remainder of his peak years, that would be an ideal scenario for Liverpool, who can squeeze more out of the playmaker and receive an even greater profit on him for his departure.

    With the Reds holding firm on their stance, that may well be what happens.

    GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - APRIL 23: Naby Deco Keita of Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on April 23, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, RB Leipzig director of sport Ralf Rangnick has opened the door to Naby Keita joining Liverpool, but he suggested the Guinean could leave next summer rather than this year.

    He told Bild (h/t Matt Lawless of The Mirror):

    "Next season it is so that Naby theoretically has the option to go. I'm assuming that he's playing a strong season, even in the Champions League.

    "And then there will be big clubs that are also interested in him. Therefore, it will probably be difficult to keep him.

    "We always said, if players develop faster than our club, then it will also be that a player leaves us. [But] It's important that Naby is still playing this season."

    According to Lawless, Keita will have a £48 million release clause in his contract next summer.

    While the 22-year-old midfielder would be a great asset to Liverpool's team this season, it seems he may be far more attainable in a year's time.

    In the meantime, the Reds might benefit from pursuing another target who can keep them ticking over until then.

