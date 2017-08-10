Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergi Roberto and Jean Michael Seri

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly considering paying the €40 million (£36 million) release clause in the contract of Barcelona man Sergi Roberto.

According to Sport (h/t Football Espana) the Italian champions are pondering a move for the versatile 25-year-old. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the player.

Football Espana also relayed a report from Mundo Deportivo, who suggested Roberto does not want to leave the Camp Nou any time soon. However, his release clause means other clubs could yet tempt him into departing.

As noted by WhoScored.com, the La Masia graduate has plenty of positive aspects to his game:

Roberto was used primarily as a right-back last season following the departure of Dani Alves. However, after a bright start to the campaign, he failed to completely convince in the role.

In fairness to Roberto, throughout his career he has been a midfielder, and he has looked a lot more at ease in the middle of the park. Journalist Rafael Hernandez believes he deserves a run in his preferred position in 2017-18:

Having lost Alves to PSG this summer, it makes sense that Juventus would be targeting a player who can give them some impetus on the right flank. Roberto can do that with his limitless energy and tenacity.

But the player evidently has a strong affinity with Barcelona and, after the acquisition of Nelson Semedo in the current transfer window, will hope to see more minutes in a midfield berth.

Given how lightweight the Blaugrana looked in the middle of the pitch at times last term, he has the quality needed to make a major impression.

Barcelona Patient in Jean Michael Seri Pursuit

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, Barcelona are encouraging OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri to be patient as they plot a summer move for his services.

In the report, it's suggested the Blaugrana have been in regular contact with the player and although he has other offers on the table, they have advised him to wait for Barcelona to make their move.

"Barca have moved well with Seri and have been speaking with his people for months," Miguelsanz wrote. "Sporting director Robert Fernandez has maintained contact with the player's brother, who is in charge of the negotiations. The communication is fluid and Barca know first hand of the player's desire to come to Camp Nou."

The report added that AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain also hold an interest in Seri, who was exceptional for Nice in Ligue 1 last season.

The 26-year-old was at the heart of the team's unexpected title challenge, regularly bossing matches in midfield. Per Squawka Football, he is an excellent playmaker:

With Andres Iniesta coming towards the end of his career, Barcelona need another midfielder who can probe opponents with sharp passing and tight dribbling. Seri may well be that man.

While he may not be a household name, there's a lot to like about the Nice star, and he has the technical and cerebral qualities to fit in at the Camp Nou.

With other clubs said to be in for him, the Blaugrana may risk missing out on Seri if they let this one drag out much further.