Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Emre Can and Patrik Schick

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly stepped up their interest in Liverpool star Emre Can, as they seek to improve their midfield options.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Italian champions are ready to press on with their attempts to sign a midfielder and have sought to start negotiations with Liverpool.

Can is said to be Juve’s primary target, and given the Germany international has just one year remaining on his contract at Anfield, he’s considered an attainable option. Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi and Paris Saint-Germain man Blaise Matuidi are also said to be on the club’s transfer agenda.

In the report, it’s claimed Can has rejected the offer of a new contract at Anfield. Juventus are said to be ready to offer €25 million (£23 million) for the player, although he’s said to be valued at €30 million (£27 million) by the Merseyside giants.

Juventus have plenty of quality in midfield, although Can would add something different to the hub of the team. Per OptaPaolo, the 23-year-old is a forceful presence in the middle of the park:

There’s a lot more to Can’s game than giving away free-kicks, though. He is calm in possession, powerful in his running and can see a pass when he ventures forward. As his stunning goal against Watford proved late last term, he can also conjure spectacular moments.

Given his pedigree and his potential to be a mainstay at Anfield, Liverpool will not want to lose a player of his undoubted talent. However, Juventus will be a tempting option for the player, and if a bid approaching the player’s valuation is lodged, it’ll be tempting for the Reds to take the money.

Patrik Schick Nearing Inter Milan Move

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) former Juventus target Patrik Schick is nearing a move to Inter Milan.

As noted by Football Italia, Schick seemed poised to move to the Bianconeri in the current window, with a €30 million deal agreed with Sampdoria. However, a heart issue was picked up in medical tests, scuppering the transfer.

The problem is reported to be resolved, though, and Inter appear to be in pole position to secure the talented Czech Republic international. Here is a look at why some of Serie A’s elite clubs have shown an interest in the youngster:

Per Squawka Football, while Schick was a joy to watch at times last term, he was ruthless when it came to sticking chances away:

The 21-year-old clearly has a bright future ahead of him. At Sampdoria last season, he was such a vibrant presence at the point of the attack. Schick is a forward who loves to get involved in general play, laying off neat passes and firing off shots from distance.

While Juventus would have been a glamorous move for the youngster, Inter may well be a better option in the short term. The Nerazzurri will be able to give Schick the minutes he needs to continue his encouraging development.