PGA Championship 2017 Schedule: Tee Times, TV Coverage, Live Stream, Predictions

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The stage is set for the 2017 PGA Championship, as the field of golfers are ready to take the course for what could be a historic week for one of the most recognizable faces in the sport.

We all know the attention surrounding 24-year-old Jordan Spieth, who will be playing this week not just to win, but also to achieve the career Grand Slam at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

If he were to raise the Wanamaker Trophy after a strong performance this week, Spieth will be the youngest golfer to ever win the career Grand Slam, per ESPN Stats & Info.

But it won't be a walk in the park for Spieth, who will have to deal with a talented and deep field of contenders. Let's take a look at the TV schedule for the event and tee times for each grouping today.

TV Schedule (all times ET):

Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Live stream:

The tournament can be live-streamed at the PGA Championship website.

Prize money for top finishers

1. $1,890,000

2. $1,134,000

3. $714,000

4. $504,000

5. $420,000

6. $351,750

7. $328,650

8. $307,650

9. $286,650

10. $265,650

According to Golf Magazine.

Here are the official tee times for each golfer for today, per the PGA's official website.

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. — Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein

7:30 a.m. — Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti

7:40 a.m. — Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III

7:50 a.m. — Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli

8:00 a.m. — William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman

8:10 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley

8:20 a.m. — Rich Beem, Vijay Singh, John Daly

8:30 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, J.B. Holmes

8:40 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling

8:50 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

9:00 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone

9:10 a.m. — K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn

9:20 a.m. — Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Chris Stroud

12:35 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara

12:45 p.m. — Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira

12:55 p.m. — Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

1:05 p.m. — Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson

1:15 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. — Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner

1:35 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

2:05 p.m. — Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Moore

2:15 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith

2:25 p.m. — Alex Beach, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Na

2:35 p.m. — Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

Tee No. 10

7:25 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal

7:35 a.m. — Alex Noren, Scott Herbert, Russell Knox

7:45 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter

7:55 a.m. — Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood

8:05 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

8:15 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey

8:25 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

8:35 a.m. — Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

8:45 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III

8:55 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman

9:05 a.m. — David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:15 a.m. — Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston

9:25 a.m. — Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

12:30 p.m. — David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet

12:40 p.m. — Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 p.m. — Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley

1:00 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Thongchai Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen

1:10 p.m. — Omar Uresti, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel

1:20 p.m. — Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri

1:30 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Kevin Chappell, Mackenzie Hughes

1:40 p.m. — Jonas Blixt, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman

1:50 p.m. — D.A. Points, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin

2:00 p.m. — Martin Laird, Bill Haas, Graeme McDowell

2:10 p.m. — Jeunghun Wang, Alexander Levy, Jamie Broce

2:20 p.m. — JJ Wood, Ryan Fox, Haotong Li

2:30 p.m. — Jaysen Hansen, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie

Predictions

Jordan Spieth doesn't get close

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

This week is supposed to be Spieth's opportunity to make history. It's just a shame it won't happen.

It's hard for any golfer to win back-to-back majors, especially so for Spieth on a course he hasn't performed that well on.

Despite being one of the more rested golfers on the Tour as of late, passing up on the John Deere Classic, for example, the lack of experience Spieth has on this course will prove too much to overcome at such a young age. With just one appearance at Quail Hollow, a 32nd-place finish four years ago, Spieth doesn't have the feel of the course like some of his competition does.

Look for Spieth to have a decent showing today, but don't expect him to keep pace with the front of the pack. This course can make or break your day if you can't drive the ball well, and Spieth just won't be able to stay within striking distance of somebody like Rory McIlory. Don't be shocked to see him finish outside of the top 25.

Second place: Rickie Fowler

Warren Little/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler has had a solid 2017, finishing among the top 15 with regularity—including a T22nd-place finish at the British Open.

The only knock anyone can really say about him is that he hasn't been able to finish and close out the final round as well as he should, given the position he puts himself in after the opening rounds.

But the funny thing with Fowler is that anytime you doubt him, he shows up and performs well. Can he shake off his critics and put in a solid week in Charlotte? Absolutely. I'm just not sure if Fowler's best will be enough against some golfers who really thrive on this course.

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Speaking of thriving on this course, the winner of the 2017 PGA Championship will be none other than Rory McIlory.

The Northern Irishman will be the first to admit that 2017 hasn't been the best year in terms of his play—he's been marred with inconsistency in both his long and short game. But at Quail Hollow, McIlory always shows up.

Coming off a T4th-place finish at the British Open in June, it seems that McIlory has found his swing just in time for the course that relies on powerful drives.

Sean Martin of the PGA Tour pointed out how successful McIlroy has been on the course, per his Twitter account:

Of course, long drives will get McIlory nowhere unless he can finish on the green with good putting. Is he mentally ready to win a major after a tumultuous year? Only time will tell. But he seems to be in the best form as of late, and an in-form McIlory is one difficult golfer to stop.