Liverpool Reportedly Reject 2nd Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Bid Worth £90m

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a second Barcelona offer for star man Philippe Coutinho worth €100 million (£90 million), with the Reds refusing to budge on their not-for-sale stance this summer.

The Blaugrana have stepped up their efforts to recruit Coutinho after selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal, but the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe wrote their return offer has been declined.

The news comes amid suggestions a delegation from the Camp Nou has met with Liverpool officials to discuss a deal, although Paul Joyce of The Times (subscription required) reported such claims have only been met by "bemusement" at Anfield.

Transfer expectations have inevitably spiked as a result of Neymar's €222 million (£200 million) move to PSG, although ESPN FC's Glenn Price detailed Barca's most recent offer was worth a little more than a third of that fee up front:

Liverpool will be particularly motivated to retain the talents of Coutinho considering less than three weeks of the transfer window remain and the club is set to open its Premier League campaign at Watford on Saturday.

BT Sport reporter Andy May acknowledged the reports from Spain hinting at Coutinho's imminent arrival, showing Barcelona allegedly planned to unveil the Brazil international as their player this Friday:

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly reiterated his desire to keep hold of Coutinho, per the Liverpool Echo's Andy Kelly: "There is no other way to interpret it - he is not available to be sold. The word 'not' means there is no interpretation for that. It's nothing new, is it?"

However, beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri highlighted the all-important factor of player input, and it could yet transpire that Coutinho's own desire to leave could force through an exit:

The £90 million offer reportedly lodged of late clearly didn't meet Liverpool's valuation of the player, and compatriot Neymar's own high-profile move has likely aided in further offsetting the value in today's transfer market.

Barcelona are running out of time to secure their Neymar replacement and have their sights set on Coutinho for now, but their time may be better spent seeking alternative options rather than attempt a third offer.