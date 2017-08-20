John Cena Beats Baron Corbin at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Credit: WWE.com

John Cena struck a major blow in his rivalry with Baron Corbin on Sunday night at SummerSlam, as he scored a victory over The Lone Wolf.

The win snapped a six match losing streak at SummerSlam for Cena. Twitter was quick to worry about Cobin's future after such a horrific week:

The issues between Cena and Corbin began a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live following Cena's loss to Shinsuke Nakamura in a match to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship.

Corbin jumped The King of Strong Style, but Cena stepped in to help and ended up putting Corbin through the announce table with an Attitude Adjustment.

The following week, Corbin interrupted a Cena promo and expressed disgust with the leader of the Cenation and all that he stands for.

In response, Cena insulted Corbin and referred to him as a "dumpster fire," which elicited loud chants from the fans in Toronto.

Corbin wasn't pleased with that, and he took to Twitter to express his frustration with the manner in which Cena conducted himself:

Things got worse for Corbin the next week when he interfered during a match between Cena and Jinder Mahal.

With Mahal down and out, Corbin cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. After getting distracted by Cena, however, Corbin got rolled up by Mahal and shockingly lost his title match.

The feud between Cena and Corbin felt natural since they tend to take different approaches to enjoying success in sports entertainment.

Cena has always preached hustle, loyalty, respect and the importance of earning everything rather than being handed opportunities.

Conversely, Corbin has often spoken about not having to pay his dues while looking down upon those who were forced to rise up through the ranks of the wrestling business.

By winning the Money in the Bank contract, Corbin also gave himself the chance to take a shortcut en route to winning the WWE Championship, although that didn't work out in his favor.

Corbin wanted to make an example of Cena at SummerSlam in an effort to bolster his own stock and continue his rise toward the main event scene.

Despite being a part-time performer, however, Cena has made a point of saying that he won't allow younger Superstars to take his spot without a fight.

After beating Corbin at SummerSlam, it is clear that Cena is still one of the top dogs on SmackDown Live, and he remains very much in the title hunt moving forward.

As for Corbin, there are now major question marks regarding how WWE's decision-makers view him after suffering two major losses in a row.

